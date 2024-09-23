Posted in: FunPlus, Games, Mobile Games, Skydance Interactive | Tagged: Foundation: Galactic Frontier

Foundation: Galactic Frontier Soft Launches On Google Play

Foundation: Galactic Frontier has been launched on Goole Play this morning, as the game enters a soft launch phase for now

Article Summary "Foundation: Galactic Frontier" soft launches on Google Play for Android users to provide feedback.

Based on Isaac Asimov’s Foundation series, it offers vast real-time space battles and stunning visuals.

Players navigate factions, lead fleets, and assemble diverse crews, from robots to bounty hunters.

Create and command unique spaceships, form alliances, and battle for control of star systems.

FunPlus and Skydance Games have launched their latest game, Foundation: Galactic Frontier, on Google Play as part of a soft launch. This is essentially part of the testing phase, as they're letting you play the game and respond with feedback to help them make adjustments and improvements before they release the full version down the road. The only drawback is you need an Android to play it as the game is currently only available on Google Play, so iOS players will need to wait for this phase to be over.

Foundation: Galactic Frontier

Foundation: Galactic Frontier is a next-generation sci-fi mobile title that represents the ultimate game adaptation of Isaac Asimov's iconic, Hugo Award-winning Foundation books set within the universe of the Emmy-nominated series from Skydance Television, now streaming on Apple TV+. Developed by a team of world-class talent at FunPlus in close collaboration with Skydance Games, the video game arm of Skydance Media, the game revitalizes the sci-fi genre in gaming with large-scale, real-time battles and cutting-edge visual techniques.

Good and Evil: Players will lead a fleet as a "trader" navigating various factions. They can choose to collaborate with others to repel space threats or seize wealth for themselves.

Players will lead a fleet as a "trader" navigating various factions. They can choose to collaborate with others to repel space threats or seize wealth for themselves. A Wandering Space Homestead: The flagship serves as a home for the player and their crew, offering everything from a cool charging station to fresh fruit, ensuring the human crew never lacks vitamins.

The flagship serves as a home for the player and their crew, offering everything from a cool charging station to fresh fruit, ensuring the human crew never lacks vitamins. Unique Crew: Players can assemble a diverse team, including robots, legendary bounty hunters, and even outlaws, as they explore the galaxy .

Players can assemble a diverse team, including robots, legendary bounty hunters, and even outlaws, as they explore the . Original Spaceships: Collaboratively designed by industry legends from series such as Fallout, Stargate, Star Atlas, and Star Wars, players can create and command their own adventure fleet of original spaceships.

Collaboratively designed by industry legends from series such as Fallout, Stargate, Star Atlas, and Star Wars, players can create and command their own adventure fleet of original spaceships. Massive Space Warfare: Players can form alliances, battle for control of planets and star systems, and engage in large-scale wars to dominate the galaxy .

