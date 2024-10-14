Posted in: Fellow Traveller, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector, Fellow Traveller

Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector Releases Steam Next Fest Demo

Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector has a free demo up now on Steam as part of Steam Next Fest, showing off a small chunk of the game

Article Summary Experience Citizen Sleeper 2's free demo on Steam during Steam Next Fest from October 14-21.

Immerse in a sci-fi RPG, escaping corporations, building crews, and taking on daring contracts.

Upgrade your ship, manage your team, and explore asteroid belts in this tabletop-inspired sequel.

Navigate a complex world where your future hinges on strategy, skills, and the roll of the dice.

Indie game developer Jump Over The Edge and publisher Fellow Traveller have dropped a new free demo for Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector for Steam Next Fest. Building off the wildly popular first title, this sequel throws you into the artificial body of another Sleeper on their journey from escaping Essen-Arp to the Starward Belt. You'll explore the Hexport from the first game, meet several new characters and explore a newly commandeered ship, as you put a crew together for two contracts in the demo. Enjoy the latest trailer as the demo will run from October 14-21.

Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector

You are a sleeper, an emulation of a human mind housed in an artificial body. You are on the run from the corporation that made you and the gang that seeks to control you. Commandeer a ship, build a network of crew and allies, and take on challenging contracts as you seek to build a future for yourself. Choose a class, configure your skills, and assemble your crew in unique tabletop-inspired gameplay. Your future depends on the roll of the dice as you make difficult choices in a complex world. Reinventing the award-winning systems of Citizen Sleeper, this RPG will satisfy both fans of the original game and new players alike. To stay one step ahead of your pursuers you'll need three things: A belt-worthy ship, a tight crew and a contract or two.

The ship you stole. It's a ragged old Rig that's seen better days, but it's all you've got. Upgrade your ship to extend its range, reach new locations, and turn it from a hovel to a home. Your crew starts with Serafin, your fellow escapee, and a rock-solid pilot. But you'll need scrappers, engineers, and all sorts to take on the work that'll keep you flying. From temporary contractors to new residents of the Rig, each of these characters has their own story, skills, and troubles. Choose carefully. Contracts take place far from the bars and shops of the Belt's many hubs. These high-risk jobs each have their own challenges. From exploring treacherous derelicts and risky heists to asteroid surveying and ship repair, you'll need to make the most of your skills, crew, and resources to complete the contract and get paid.

