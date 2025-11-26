Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Clean Up Earth, Magic Pockets

Clean Up Earth Releases New Update For Free Demo

Clean Up Earth has a new free demo available now on Steam, as they have given the first demo an overhaul with all-new content

Indie game developer and publisher Magic Pockets has released a new update for the free demo of Clean Up Earth. The team has basically given the demo a small overhaul and included a ton of new content, so you have a better experience as well as a clearer idea about what you'll be able to do in the game. Which, if you can't already tell, is about cleaning up trash and helping restore the natural environment. Enjoy the latest trailer showcasing the improvements here.

Clean Up Earth

Explore breathtaking environments inspired by real-world locations — from sunlit beaches to misty mountains and arid deserts. Immerse yourself in soothing atmospheres where the sounds of nature and your actions create a calming flow. Feel the deep satisfaction as every piece of waste removed reveals more of the world's hidden beauty. Your modular cleaning tool is simple yet powerful: vacuum litter, uncover buried debris, and restore broken structures. As you progress, upgrades unlock new possibilities, letting you tackle bigger challenges and access new areas. Designed to feel intuitive and gratifying, every use of the Terra Cleaner brings visible transformation. Clean Up Earth is more than a cozy cleaning sim. It's a gentle reminder that small steps matter, and that collaboration can create real change. With your support and our upcoming Kickstarter, we'll expand the game with more maps, new features, and fresh ways to restore the planet together.

New Demo Additions

Companion Drone : A friendly helper that assists players by spotting and cleaning waste.

: A friendly helper that assists players by spotting and cleaning waste. Crafting & Reconstruction : Gather, manage and combine resources to restore structures and unlock new areas.

: Gather, manage and combine resources to restore structures and unlock new areas. A New Map: playable by up to 10 players!

playable by up to 10 players! Quantum Memory : A new mechanic that lets players visualise past buildings and human activity in the environment.

: A new mechanic that lets players visualise past buildings and human activity in the environment. More Complex Level Design : Environments have been redesigned with richer layouts and exploration paths.

: Environments have been redesigned with richer layouts and exploration paths. NPCs & Dialogues : An NPC with voiced lines now introduces key mechanics and enhances world-building.

: An NPC with voiced lines now introduces key mechanics and enhances world-building. Wildlife: A few first species will return to repopulate restored areas.

A few first species will return to repopulate restored areas. Enhances tutorial : A smoother, clearer onboarding experience across four short lesson maps.

: A smoother, clearer onboarding experience across four short lesson maps. Expanded Character Customisation : More detailed options, including hair and clothing styles and colours.

: More detailed options, including hair and clothing styles and colours. Performance Improvements : Better frame rate and overall optimisation.

: Better frame rate and overall optimisation. New Localisations : The demo is now available in Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Brazilian Portuguese, Russian, Polish, Dutch and Czech.

: The demo is now available in Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Brazilian Portuguese, Russian, Polish, Dutch and Czech. Player Interaction : A new whistle mechanic to communicate with others.

: A new whistle mechanic to communicate with others. Debug & General Fixes: Additional stability and quality improvements.

