Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Revival Drops First Gameplay Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival, as we get a more detailed look at the gameplay to come

Article Summary Watch the first gameplay trailer for Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Revival, coming Fall 2026 to PC and consoles.

Experience a new story set in the Hellraiser universe as Aidan battles to rescue his girlfriend from Hell.

Wield the Genesis Configuration puzzle box and weapons to survive Pinhead and his twisted cult.

Face off against Cenobites, cultists, and horrifying enemies in this brutal, story-driven survival horror game.

Saber Interactive and Boss Team Games have released a new trailer for Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Revival, this time showing off more of the actual gameplay. The 60 seconds we get to see shows off a lot of the foghting and enemies you'll encounter as you attempt to save your girlfriend while diving through the pits of Hell. Enjoy the trailer above as the team are still planning to release the game in the Fall of 2026 for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation

Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Revival

Experience the infamous horror series like never before with a new chapter ripped straight from the bowels of oblivion. Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Revival drags players into a twisted nightmare, blending survival horror with a single-player, story-driven action experience. This is survival horror and action elevated to a new, terrifying extreme. Discover the tale of Aidan, who must unlock the dark powers of the Genesis Configuration, a mysterious puzzle box, to help his girlfriend from a hellish abyss. As Aidan, you'll harness the box's infernal abilities to survive your pact with the sinister Pinhead and battle against the twisted cult that worships him and the Cenobites. Fail, and your suffering will be legendary, even in Hell. We have such sights to show you…

A Terrifying New Story in the Hellraiser Universe : Discover a chilling new story in the iconic horror franchise as you unwittingly kickstart Pinhead's (voiced by Doug Bradley) ritual to unleash the ultimate torment on the world.

: Discover a chilling new story in the iconic horror franchise as you unwittingly kickstart Pinhead's (voiced by Doug Bradley) ritual to unleash the ultimate torment on the world. Unleash the Power of the Box: Harness the unique abilities of the Genesis Configuration in combination with an arsenal of earthly weapons to inflict bone-breaking, flesh-searing pain (or pleasure?) upon your enemies.

Harness the unique abilities of the Genesis Configuration in combination with an arsenal of earthly weapons to inflict bone-breaking, flesh-searing pain (or pleasure?) upon your enemies. Battle for Survival Against Hell's Armies: Take on hell's wretches, deviants, cultists, and its most infernal priests in an unholy war for your immortal soul.

