Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet Part 64: Koraidon Illustration

The artwork for the Koraidon Special Illustration Rare that can be found in packs of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet is done by Ryota Murayama.

The Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG has begun. With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with the Scarlet & Violet base set which was officially released in the United States on March 31st, 2023. This set introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet base set spotlight, let's take a look at the Koraidon Special Illustration Rare from the expansion.

Koraidon features on this Special Illustration Rare, which is one of the very top pulls of Scarlet & Violet. This card features Koraidon chillin' in the jungle as a Dedenne scampers by. The artwork is done by Ryota Murayama, who uses a lush style with highly rendered colors, giving the impression that Koraidon is standing in an area of the jungle where light is breaking through the trees above. Murayama also contributes a Cyclizar holo in this set.

