Clue: Murder by Death Drops New Trailer With Launch

Check out the latest trailer for Clue: Murder by Death, as the game has officially launched today for both PC and consoles

Article Summary Clue: Murder by Death launches today on PC and consoles, blending classic mystery with modern gameplay.

Investigate a murder at a mysterious mansion filled with colorful suspects and shifting motives.

Each 2-hour playthrough reveals unique clues and secrets from different character perspectives.

Solve puzzles, uncover hidden motives, and unravel the truth across approximately 22 hours of gameplay.

Indie game developer and publisher Cocodrolo Games dropped a new trailer this morning for Clue: Murder by Death, as the game has launched today. This is basically one last look at the game to get you excited to check it out, as you'll attempt to solve a musder at a mansion with a colorful cast of characters who all seemingly have a motive. Enjoy the trailer here as the game is officially out on PC and all three major consoles.

Clue: Murder by Death

Summoned to try and solve the case just hours before Scotland Yard swoops in to take control of the situation, time (and truth) is of the essence. Paying homage to the works of British authors like Agatha Christie and Arthur Conan Doyle, it's up to you to unearth invaluable clues, interrogate a pool of unsavoury suspects, and piece together who, how, and why! Each playthrough of Clue: Murder by Death, presented through a recurring cycle of 2-hour gameplay loops, will wrap up with you accusing one of the 10 suspects. Of course, who knows if you're correct in your suspicions! There are plenty of hidden motives to discover and puzzles to resolve that will build up as you play again.

Only through multiple playthroughs will you be able to piece together the truth of what conspired on this fog-shrouded night and identify the real culprit. That's because everything is subjective depending on who you play as, with each character possessing a unique PoV that has them view people, objects and environments in different ways based on their personal relationships and experiences. What one notices, or finds suspicious, another may overlook or find entirely innocent. In Clue: Murder by Death, truth is never absolute…

Lord Robert Anderson has been found dead in his study, and it is up to you to solve the case and discover the who, how and why!

Explore 166 rooms, find hidden clues, interrogate suspects, and point out contradictions in their stories.

Experience the mystery through varying perspectives as each conversation and clue looks different through other characters' eyes.

Uncover more secrets with each 2-hour gameplay cycle you complete to piece together the story over approximately 22 hours total gameplay time. Only through experiencing the night through every character will you finally reach the truth!

