Co-Op Kaiju Horror Cooking Adds New Endless Mode

Co-Op Kaiju Horror Cooking has beengiven a beefy new update, as players can now work together to feed the beast in Endless Mode

Article Summary Endless Mode arrives in Co-Op Kaiju Horror Cooking, ramping up the challenge for multiplayer chefs.

Team up as medieval monks to feed massive kaiju and prevent the apocalypse with chaotic co-op gameplay.

Utilize tag-based cooking, traps, voice chat, and Gregorian chanting to survive escalating monster threats.

Experience 13 story levels, a dramatic medieval soundtrack, and historically accurate ingredient choices.

Indie game developer and publisher Strange Scaffold, with co-publisher Frosty Pop, dropped a new update into Co-Op Kaiju Horror Cooking this week with a new mode. Players can now team up for the challenge that just never ends, as you'll truly be feeding the kaiju all the time with the new Endless Mode. The goal for this mode is to score as many points as possible; however, the longer you survive, the harder it becomes to get everything together and satisfy the monster. All you need to do is update the game to try it out.

Co-Op Kaiju Horror Cooking

Co-Op Kaiju Horror Cooking is exactly what the name suggests. In this absurdist online multiplayer horror game, players take on the role of medieval monks – and they are the only chefs who can prevent the apocalypse. Feed enormous monsters with a catapult, evade supernatural enemies, and navigate a reality-bending labyrinth with up to four players (or more, if you want to risk your computers/sanity) before time runs out. In this absurdist online multiplayer horror game, 2-4 of your favorite people (or more, if you want to risk your computers/sanity) must use traps, proximity voice chat, and Gregorian chanting among other tools to feed giant monsters known as 'kaiju', gather treasure, and prevent the apocalypse. You have 10 minutes. Don't stay in the Larder. Don't get caught.

Flexible tag-based cooking system. Chop ingredients, salt them, burn them–and then fire them into a kaiju's jaws!

A story about grappling with your faith as your leaders begin to die off, leaving you to carry the torch, told across 13 levels.

The first-ever multiplayer project from the developers behind Clickolding and I Am Your Beast.

Dramatic medieval soundtrack by award-winning composer David Mason (Dredge, Creepy Redneck Dinosaur Mansion 3).

Run away from monstrous creatures–and when necessary, turn them into food.

No tomatoes, since they were only introduced to Europe in the 16th century.

