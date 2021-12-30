Cobra Kai Joins Fortnite To Celebrate Season Four

Epic Games revealed a brand new addition to Fortnite tonight as they have partnered with Netflix to add Cobra Kai to celebrate Season Four of the show. The developers have put in a fine assortment of ten different outfits you can pick up, depending on how feisty you're feeling with the fighting spirit. Along with that, they've added the Crane Kick as an emote so you can show how much you've learned from all of your training in the middle of a match. Here's a rundown from the Epic Games team of what's been added.

Each of the ten Outfits comes with three Dojo-inspired Styles: Cobra Kai, Eagle Fang, and Miyagi-Do. Switch Styles in the Locker to rep your favorite Cobra Kai dojo! Among the ten Outfits are Karateka Jones, learning karate to defend reality, as well as Heron Stance Hero, known for her honor. The Cobra Kai Set Outfits can be purchased individually or as part of the Karate KO and Dojo Showdown Bundles. Accessories are also available, individually or in the Cobra Kai Gear Bundle! Display Mr. Miyagi's teachings with the dynamic Teachings of Miyagi Back Bling, intimidate with the Cobra Coin Back Bling, promote the Cobra Kai Dojo with the Dojo Logo Pickaxe, strike with sharpness with the Cobra's Curse Pickaxe, and believe that you're the best around with The Crane Kick Emote. Make a clean sweep across the Island in martial arts attire.

It's a pretty cool addition if you're a fan of the show, but we're a bit surprised they didn't bother adding any of the characters from the show as skins to purchase or win. Or hey, maybe that's in the works and it hasn't been revealed in Fortnite yet. In any case, remember to sweep the leg, wax on, and build the fort.

Strike first. Strike hard. No mercy. Rep your favorite Cobra Kai Dojo with the new Cobra Kai Set! pic.twitter.com/4YHsbpnyan — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 31, 2021 Show Full Tweet