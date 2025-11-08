Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Code Vein 2, Code Vein II

Code Vein II Releases Its First Character Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for the game Code Vein II, as we get our first proper look at the game's resident revenant, Lou MagMell

Bandai Namco released a new trailer for their upcoming game, Code Vein II, as we got our first official character trailer. They're starting us off with a bang as we get our first glimpse at Lou MagMell, the revenant who became one after giving the main protagonist half of her heart to survive. In return, she has been gifted the power to follow someone's Pathos, which will aid you in your collective journey to save the world. Enjoy the trailer here as the game will be released for PC and consoles on January 29, 2026.

Code Vein II

In a future world where humans and Revenants coexist. Due to the sudden appearance of the Luna Rapacis, Revenants have transformed into mindless monsters called Horrors. As a Revenant hunter, the player shall halt the world's inevitable collapse by traveling to the past with a girl called Lou who possesses the power to manipulate time. An epic adventure awaits, where you and your chosen partners explore a vast world, face fierce battles against powerful enemies, and uncover an epic story that transcends time.

A Tale Across Time: Embark on a journey that spans both the present and the past as you search for clues to prevent the world's destruction. Alter the fates of key Revenant characters you encounter in the past, while uncovering lost histories and the hidden truths of the world.

Embark on a journey that spans both the present and the past as you search for clues to prevent the world's destruction. Alter the fates of key Revenant characters you encounter in the past, while uncovering lost histories and the hidden truths of the world. Intense and Satisfying Combat: Dive into adrenaline-fueled battles where reading enemy moves and mastering your arsenal are key to survival. Unleash powerful skills, adapt on the fly, and conquer relentless foes in fights that deliver both intensity and triumph.

Dive into adrenaline-fueled battles where reading enemy moves and mastering your arsenal are key to survival. Unleash powerful skills, adapt on the fly, and conquer relentless foes in fights that deliver both intensity and triumph. Unique Battle System: Experience Code Vein II's unique gameplay mechanic, where the player drains and acquires blood from enemies to unleash a variety of skills. With the series' new build system, you can freely customize weapons and skills to suit your own battle styles.

Experience Code Vein II's unique gameplay mechanic, where the player drains and acquires blood from enemies to unleash a variety of skills. With the series' new build system, you can freely customize weapons and skills to suit your own battle styles. Powerful Partner Characters: Explore the world with trusted and powerful allies who can fight alongside you or enhance your abilities. Each partner brings unique abilities and deep connections that shape your journey.

