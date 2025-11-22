Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Code Vein 2, Code Vein II

Code Vein II Releases New Josée Anjou Character Trailer

Check out the latest character trailer for Code Vein II, as this time we get a better look at Josée Anjou ahead of the game's release

Article Summary Bandai Namco unveils new Code Vein II trailer spotlighting Josée Anjou, ruler of the Sunken City.

Josée battles with a two-handed sword, Hound ability, and Precision support skill in gripping gameplay footage.

Code Vein II offers a time-bending adventure to save the world from destruction with partner Lou.

Customize weapons, unlock powerful skills, and recruit unique allies for intense, rewarding combat action.

Bandai Namco has released its third character trailer for Code Vein II, as they focus on Josée Anjou this time around. In this trailer we learn that Josée is the Revenant who rules the Sunken City, haunted by failuer over the last Resurgance outbreak, she has been making shelters to protect the last surviving humans, and fights on the front lines of the latest battle. Which he does with her two-handed sword and her "Hound" ability, backed up with her "Precision" support skill and her crushing "Unquenchable Flame" manuever. Enjoy the trailer here as the game will be released for PC and consoles on January 29, 2026.

Code Vein II

In a future world where humans and Revenants coexist. Due to the sudden appearance of the Luna Rapacis, Revenants have transformed into mindless monsters called Horrors. As a Revenant hunter, the player shall halt the world's inevitable collapse by traveling to the past with a girl called Lou who possesses the power to manipulate time. An epic adventure awaits, where you and your chosen partners explore a vast world, face fierce battles against powerful enemies, and uncover an epic story that transcends time.

A Tale Across Time: Embark on a journey that spans both the present and the past as you search for clues to prevent the world's destruction. Alter the fates of key Revenant characters you encounter in the past, while uncovering lost histories and the hidden truths of the world.

Intense and Satisfying Combat: Dive into adrenaline-fueled battles where reading enemy moves and mastering your arsenal are key to survival. Unleash powerful skills, adapt on the fly, and conquer relentless foes in fights that deliver both intensity and triumph.

Unique Battle System: Experience Code Vein II's unique gameplay mechanic, where the player drains and acquires blood from enemies to unleash a variety of skills. With the series' new build system, you can freely customize weapons and skills to suit your own battle styles.

Powerful Partner Characters: Explore the world with trusted and powerful allies who can fight alongside you or enhance your abilities. Each partner brings unique abilities and deep connections that shape your journey.

