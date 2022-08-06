Coffee Shop Tycoon Releases Major Update With Economy Revamp

Indie developer and publisher Riff Studios have released a major update for Coffee Shop Tycoon, which gives the in-game economy an overhaul. The game, which technically has still been in Early Access since 2016, has had some complaints about how some of the mechanics work revolving around money. Especially when it comes to how you handle things in-shop and how well the place does in the long run. This new update fixes that a bit as prices will change and come with unique pricing as opposed to randomization and fixed prices to gouge. We have more on the update below as it is currently live.

The economy update will let players fix average prices for their food and beverages that will follow the supply and demand laws. But the game will also let them raise or lower prices. Its performance will be tied to the quality of the items sold, so they should be priced accordingly. The better coffees players are able to roast, the most they will be able to charge customers… always within a reasonable range! Each coffee will have a unique price depending on what customers expect to pay for it, and it will be similar to what you'd pay in Starbucks-styled coffee shops. Say goodbye to the $1,000 cup!

Food and coffee prices will be set in different ranges: $5-$15 for coffee, and $5-$25 for food.

The ideal price won't be the same for all the coffee shops you manage.

Clients will expect expensive products from the best reputated places. Those who frequent a Diamond Bean coffee shop will be willing to pay more than those who usually visit a Bronze Bean cafe.

The performance of each beverage will be tied to the quality of the beans and the roasting feature. The better coffee players are able to produce, the higher the prices could be set!