Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly Gets An April Release Toge Productions finally revealed the release date for Coffee Talk Episode 2, as it comes to PC and consoles this April.

Toge Productions and Chorus Worldwide have revealed the official release date for Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly as it drops onto PC and consoles this April. The highly-anticipated sequel is due to arrive on April 20th, 2023, and not only will the game get a digital release, there will also be boxed physical versions as well. The game picks up where the 2020 title left off, with you running your quaint coffee shop in Seattle with fantasy characters coming by for a cup of whatever they made need. Enjoy the latest info and trailers below!

"Waft in the aroma of a familiar coffee shop in present-day Seattle steeped in urban fantasy as new and regular customers alike come in for a fresh cuppa. Turn strangers into acquaintances and reconnect with returning friends from the original game to hear their stories. Concoct perfect coffee combinations to warm their hearts while conversing to heal their spirits. Serve a community full of humans, succubi, orcs, and banshees as they endure all-too-real problems. Combine a mixture of ingredients such as tea, ginger, mint, chocolate, and many more to cater to each customer's preferred flavor profiles."

"Design creative latte art with an in-game fluid simulation, making each drink as delightful as it is delicious. Cozy up to the tranquil atmosphere of a coffee shop full of lo-fi chillhop beats. Listen to quirky humans, emotional orcs, artistic elves, and others as they collectively craft a distinct world full of relatable dilemmas and various narrative arcs. Open their hearts with the perfect brew and become a barista that Lua, the succubus biz dev executive, will never forget. Bond together through caffeinated conversation and influence their emotional state by supporting customers through troubling times."

"Coffee Talk Episode 2 means a lot to us," said Shintaro Kanaoya, founder and CEO of Chorus Worldwide. "After seeing Coffee Talk's world and characters for ourselves, we knew we wanted to contribute to that universe. We're ecstatic to be working with Toge on this heartfelt story and getting it in front of anyone who enjoys wholesome narratives this April."