Razer Reveals New Cinnamoroll Peripherals Collection
Razer revealed a new lineup of peripherals featuring the Sanrio character Cinnamoroll, which will only be available at Target
Article Summary
- Razer launches an exclusive Cinnamoroll-themed gaming peripherals collection at Target stores and online.
- The lineup features keyboards, headsets, mice, mouse mats, and new licensed Switch 2 console skins.
- Designs showcase beloved Sanrio characters like Cinnamoroll, Kuromi, Hello Kitty, and My Melody.
- Blending kawaii aesthetics with Razer's performance, the collection is ideal for fans and collectors alike.
Razer and Sanrio have come together for a brand-new collaboration of peripherals, as they now have several designs featuring Cinnamoroll. The team has created a few different designs featuring the character, most of them against a sky blue colorway, as you can get your hands on a special keyboard, headset, mouse, controller skins, and more. Basically, if you love the Hello Kitty set they did but wanted a different kind of character design on everything, you have a second option. We have more details about the collection for you here, as they will be sold exclusively at Target locations and its website.
Razer x Cinnamoroll
Whether players are teaming up for a cozy co-op session or floating through their favorite whimsical world, the Razer | Cinnamoroll Collection is the perfect companion. Each piece is thoughtfully designed to bring comfort, charm, and a touch of kawaii to every gaming moment—no matter where the adventures lead. Whether a longtime Sanrio fan, a casual gamer, or a collector of all things supercute, the Razer | Cinnamoroll Collection offers a delightful, charming way to elevate everyday play. With dreamy essentials, from headsets to keyboards and the debut of Razer's licensed Switch 2 skins, this exclusive lineup blends Sanrio's iconic character design with Razer's trusted performance.
- Razer Kraken V4 X – Cinnamoroll Edition: This wired RGB headset delivers immersive sound and a high-quality mic, wrapped in soft sky-blue accents that bring a breezy, uplifting vibe to every gaming moment.
- Razer Ornata V3 Tenkeyless – Cinnamoroll Edition: Designed for dreamy efficiency, this low-profile RGB keyboard features clicky Mecha-Membrane switches and a compact form, perfect for gliding through work and play with cloud-like comfort.
- Razer Cobra – Cinnamoroll Edition: Built for lasting performance, this wired RGB gaming mouse features ultra-durable, ultra-precise optical switches, ideal for adventures that start with a click and end in cloud-nine victories.
- Razer Gigantus V2 – Medium – Cinnamoroll Edition: Optimized for smooth, dreamy movements, this soft mouse mat is the perfect companion for any setup, bringing a gentle glide to every swipe and a touch of sky-blue sweetness to your desk.
- Razer Kraken V4 X – My Melody Edition: Fans can also look forward to the wired RBG headset – My Melody Edition. Wrapped in soft pink hues and adorned with My Melody's signature sweet style, this headset delivers immersive sound and all-day comfort.
- Razer Switch Skins – Sanrio Edition: Make any handheld setup pop with Razer's first-ever licensed Switch 2 skins, featuring three of Sanrio's most beloved characters – Cinnamoroll, Kuromi, and Hello Kitty. Matching designs are also available for the original Switch, letting fans style both consoles with signature charm.