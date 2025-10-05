Posted in: Games, Razer, Video Games | Tagged: Cinnamoroll, hello kitty, Sanrio

Razer Reveals New Cinnamoroll Peripherals Collection

Razer revealed a new lineup of peripherals featuring the Sanrio character Cinnamoroll, which will only be available at Target

Article Summary Razer launches an exclusive Cinnamoroll-themed gaming peripherals collection at Target stores and online.

The lineup features keyboards, headsets, mice, mouse mats, and new licensed Switch 2 console skins.

Designs showcase beloved Sanrio characters like Cinnamoroll, Kuromi, Hello Kitty, and My Melody.

Blending kawaii aesthetics with Razer's performance, the collection is ideal for fans and collectors alike.

Razer and Sanrio have come together for a brand-new collaboration of peripherals, as they now have several designs featuring Cinnamoroll. The team has created a few different designs featuring the character, most of them against a sky blue colorway, as you can get your hands on a special keyboard, headset, mouse, controller skins, and more. Basically, if you love the Hello Kitty set they did but wanted a different kind of character design on everything, you have a second option. We have more details about the collection for you here, as they will be sold exclusively at Target locations and its website.

Razer x Cinnamoroll

Whether players are teaming up for a cozy co-op session or floating through their favorite whimsical world, the Razer | Cinnamoroll Collection is the perfect companion. Each piece is thoughtfully designed to bring comfort, charm, and a touch of kawaii to every gaming moment—no matter where the adventures lead. Whether a longtime Sanrio fan, a casual gamer, or a collector of all things supercute, the Razer | Cinnamoroll Collection offers a delightful, charming way to elevate everyday play. With dreamy essentials, from headsets to keyboards and the debut of Razer's licensed Switch 2 skins, this exclusive lineup blends Sanrio's iconic character design with Razer's trusted performance.

Razer Kraken V4 X – Cinnamoroll Edition: This wired RGB headset delivers immersive sound and a high-quality mic, wrapped in soft sky-blue accents that bring a breezy, uplifting vibe to every gaming moment.

This wired RGB headset delivers immersive sound and a high-quality mic, wrapped in soft sky-blue accents that bring a breezy, uplifting vibe to every gaming moment. Razer Ornata V3 Tenkeyless – Cinnamoroll Edition: Designed for dreamy efficiency, this low-profile RGB keyboard features clicky Mecha-Membrane switches and a compact form, perfect for gliding through work and play with cloud-like comfort.

Designed for dreamy efficiency, this low-profile RGB keyboard features clicky Mecha-Membrane switches and a compact form, perfect for gliding through work and play with cloud-like comfort. Razer Cobra – Cinnamoroll Edition : Built for lasting performance, this wired RGB gaming mouse features ultra-durable, ultra-precise optical switches, ideal for adventures that start with a click and end in cloud-nine victories.

Built for lasting performance, this wired RGB gaming mouse features ultra-durable, ultra-precise optical switches, ideal for adventures that start with a click and end in cloud-nine victories. Razer Gigantus V2 – Medium – Cinnamoroll Edition: Optimized for smooth, dreamy movements, this soft mouse mat is the perfect companion for any setup, bringing a gentle glide to every swipe and a touch of sky-blue sweetness to your desk.

Optimized for smooth, dreamy movements, this soft mouse mat is the perfect companion for any setup, bringing a gentle glide to every swipe and a touch of sky-blue sweetness to your desk. Razer Kraken V4 X – My Melody Edition : Fans can also look forward to the wired RBG headset – My Melody Edition. Wrapped in soft pink hues and adorned with My Melody's signature sweet style, this headset delivers immersive sound and all-day comfort.

Fans can also look forward to the wired RBG headset – My Melody Edition. Wrapped in soft pink hues and adorned with My Melody's signature sweet style, this headset delivers immersive sound and all-day comfort. Razer Switch Skins – Sanrio Edition: Make any handheld setup pop with Razer's first-ever licensed Switch 2 skins, featuring three of Sanrio's most beloved characters – Cinnamoroll, Kuromi, and Hello Kitty. Matching designs are also available for the original Switch, letting fans style both consoles with signature charm.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!