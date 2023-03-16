Coffee Talk Episode 2 Will Join Game Pass At Launch In April Those looking to play Coffee Talk Episode 2 on Xbox will be able to via Game Pass the day the game launches.

Toge Productions and publisher Chorus Worldwide announced today that they will be releasing Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly on Xbox Game Pass when the game launches on Day One on April 20th. The much-anticipated sequel is coming to all three major consoles and PC next month, bringing back some familiar faces and new ones to your little coffee shop in Seattle. Now you'll be able to experience the fin and the story of mythical creatures just looking for a drink in the rain immediately when it comes out on Xbox. We got the latest trailer for you below.

"Open the coffee shop doors — and patrons' hearts — in a present-day, fantastical Seattle where memorable humans, quirky orcs, business-oriented succubi, and other mythological denizens coexist. Customize each requested drink with a mixture of ingredients like tea, ginger, chocolate, mint and more to make a standout latte they won't soon forget. Become the barista everyone feels comfortable enough to talk to, and lend them a much-needed ear. Turn strangers into friends and encounter familiar faces while listening to people vent about their real-life problems. Improve customers' moods by serving them warm drinks complete with personalized latte-art designed with an in-game fluid simulation. Relax in a soothing environment and cozy up for emotional warmth to the tunes of lo-fi chillhop beats. Explore various narrative arcs, concoct recipes with distinct combinations of ingredients, and help heal the souls of city denizens in dire need of conversation."

"Xbox Game Pass helped introduce new fans to the first Coffee Talk, and we're excited that Episode 2 will be on the service from day one," said Shintaro Kanaoya, founder and CEO of Chorus Worldwide. "With Coffee Talk still on Game Pass, now is the perfect time for Game Pass subscribers to play the original game in time for the release of Episode 2 on April 20th."