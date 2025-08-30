Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Toge Productions, Video Games | Tagged: Chorus Worldwide Games, Coffee Talk Tokyo

Coffee Talk Tokyo Releases New Updated Demo On PC & Consoles

The team ebhind Coffee Talk Tokyo have released an updates demo for the game, which you can play on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation

Article Summary Coffee Talk Tokyo releases a new demo on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation, now with expanded content and features.

Meet new customers like Kenji, Vin, and Ayame, each bringing unique stories to your cozy Tokyo café.

The updated demo supports nine languages, widening accessibility for global players and fans alike.

Chill to new lo-fi tracks by Andrew "AJ" Jeremy as you brew drinks and craft latte art in a vibrant city setting.

Indie game developer and publisher Chorus Worldwide Games, along with Toge Productions, released a new demo for the game Coffee Talk Tokyo this week. The crux of the updated demo is that players will meet new characters with new stories to be involved with, while they have also added nine languages for localization. Those include English, Japanese, German, French, Brazilian Portuguese, Spanish, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, and Korean. Enjoy the latest trailer for the game here as the new demo is live.

Coffee Talk Tokyo

In a city of paper and steel, as large as a country, a small café gives humans and fantasy people a cosy place to be. Brew the right order for your customers as they seek refuge from the sweltering Tokyo summer heat and share heartfelt stories to chill lo-fi beats. Set in Tokyo, a city where old and new coexist, this newest game in the Coffee Talk franchise brings back familiar elements with new twists. Coffee Talk Tokyo once again places you behind the counter of a chill coffee shop. But while the feeling is familiar, the customers and their stories are new. They include:

Kenji, the traditional kappa salaryman, striving to find meaning and a way forward after retirement.

Vin, the Barista's assistant coping with a fractured past and the daily consequences of a previous disaster.

Ayame, a happy-go-lucky but recently deceased It girl, struggling to make sense of her new (after)life.

The composer for Coffee Talk and Coffee Talk Episode 2, Andrew "AJ" Jeremy, returns once again with new tracks to set the lo-fi soundscape and chill atmosphere. Brew iced drinks for your customers, or let them indulge in a hot hojicha if they'd rather keep it toasty. Elevate your latte art with sprinkle stencils. Easily create beautiful latte art by sprinkling a powdery design on a customer's drink, then make it your own by adding milk and etching. Engage with your customers on the social network Tomodachill. Learn more about their stories and help them discover the truth they're seeking or make life-changing connections.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!