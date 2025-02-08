Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: AlterEyes, Color-A-Cube

Color-A-Cube Releases Free Demo Ahead Of Launch

Youc an play a free demo for the game Color-A-Cube, giuving you a sample of the title ahead of its eventual releasde, coming up soon

Article Summary Experience the Color-A-Cube demo now on Steam, perfect for puzzle-painting enthusiasts.

Discover vibrant voxel worlds brought to life with rotating 3D color-by-numbers designs.

Color-A-Cube offers VR gameplay for a more immersive and relaxing experience.

Full game launches by Q1 2025, packed with fresh content and dynamic features.

Indie game developer and publisher AlterEyes have released a free demo for the game Color-A-Cube, as they're preparing to release the game sometime soon. This is basically a color-by-numbers game that has been taken to a new level, as the game gives you several 3D designs that you can rotate in different positions to color as you need to until it's complete. As you can see here from the trailer, they have a ton of different designs for you to work with that you can simply select, grab a brush, and paint at your convenience. They have also created a VR version of the game that allows you to have a much more immersive experience if that's what you're looking for.

The demo of the game is live now on Steam, providing a few different shapes for you to experiment on and see how this cozy puzzle-painting experience can be. The game will fully be released sometime in Q1 2025, which we're currently in. You'd think they would have just announced a release date for it now, but it looks like they want to drag that info out as much as possible ahead of Steam Next Fest.

Color-A-Cube

Dive into a relaxing, color-filled escape with Color-A-Cube. This immersive coloring experience lets you explore and bring voxel worlds to life, one cube at a time. Unwind and tap into your creative flow as each brushstroke reveals vibrant, voxel-based environments and characters. This immersive coloring experience lets you explore and bring voxel worlds to life, one cube at a time. Unwind and tap into your creative flow as each brushstroke reveals vibrant, voxel-based environments and characters. Enjoy the process, discover hidden details, and find calm in every voxelated corner. We're dedicated to keeping the game fresh, exciting, and constantly improving, shaped in part by your valuable feedback!

A steady stream of new content

Difficulty levels

New modes

Diorama's to showcase your creations

Extended shop

More to be revealed!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!