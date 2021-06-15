Com2uS Launches Out Of The Park Baseball Go On Mobile

Com2uS has released a new mobile baseball title as Out Of The Park Baseball Go arrives on iOS and Android today. The mobile version brings all of the excitement of the series and MLB gameplay to your mobile devices, as you play out the season with some of the best players in the game trying to be the best with players from over 100 years of the game. You can read more about it below and check out the trailer as you can download the game today.

Take the beloved Out Of The Park Baseball series with you wherever you go. The Infinite Baseball Sandbox is now in your hands wherever you are in the world! Manage teams, control any franchise throughout MLB History, build and draft your Perfect Team, and so much more! Play what the pros play! You can oversee your league at a high level or play out each game in the gorgeous 3D game mode, managing play by play or even pitch by pitch. OOTP has it all covered!

Play Your Way

Franchise Mode: A single-player oriented mode where you can run your favorite MLB, international or fictional baseball organization.

Perfect Team Mode: Build a dynasty in this online mode that focuses on PvP and managing your fully customized team.

Manage MLB History

Gain access to historical MLB leagues and rosters from 1901 – 2021. Simulate any and all MLB scenarios and games that you have dreamt of. Manage all on-field decisions and strategies.

Official MLB & KBO Licenses

Full rosters from both MLB & KBO franchises (2021 season requires in-app purchases. Pit MLB and KBO rosters against each other. Includes full MLB minor league rosters.

Create Your Perfect Team

Create your ultimate team to pit against players around the world. Full cross-platform compatibility with Out of the Park Baseball users. Pull and collect players from the vast player pool that is available for use. Compete in tournaments against other players to see who has the best team.