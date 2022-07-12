Company Of Heroes 3 Is Coming To Steam In November

SEGA and Relic Entertainment revealed today that Company Of Heroes 3 finally has a release date for Steam as it's coming in November. The game will launch with four playable factions at launch, as well as two unique single-player experiences which are the Italian Dynamic Campaign and the North African Operation. What's more, players can pre-order right now to receive bonus items at launch, as well as get the Digital Premium Edition, which comes with the Devil's Brigade DLC Pack. That pack comes with cosmetics based on the first elite commando units of World War II. On top of that, the Physical Premium Edition includes the Devil's Brigade DLC Pack, Service Medal, Pocket Compass, Collector's Book, and more. Plus, both the physical and digital Premium editions will give you access to the first expansion due out in 2023.

The legendary strategy franchise is back! Company of Heroes 3 is the ultimate package of action, tactics and strategy. Take charge in the heat of real-time battle, then command as a General guiding the overall campaign where every decision matters. ​Overwhelm your opponents with new and familiar factions, units, and international Battlegroups. Command ground, air and naval forces and build supply lines to crush enemy advances on the new Dynamic Campaign Map – no two playthroughs are ever alike! Play at your own pace across campaign and skirmish modes before diving into blistering multiplayer action. Discover the untold stories of a stunning Mediterranean theatre, featuring next generation destructible environments, all powered by Relic's proprietary Essence Engine.

Experience the biggest single player campaign in franchise history. The new Dynamic Campaign Map delivers full 'sandbox-style' gameplay, allowing players to command the overall war effort and experience an unprecedented level of strategic choice. ​Establish vital supply lines before deploying rear guard defenses to secure your advance. Launch air and naval strikes to weaken and scatter enemy forces or liberate a nearby town to develop a Partisan spy network. Choose your forces and upgrade your veteran companies to match your playstyle. Meanwhile, the optional Full Tactical Pause feature allows players total control over the pacing of single-player action. Plan your attacks, then effortlessly queue up lethal precision plays that will give you the edge in battle.