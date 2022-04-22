Company Of Heroes 3 Releases New Video Focused On Authenticity

SEGA and Relic Entertainment have released a new video for Company of Heroes 3 going over the authenticity and the art of the game. Whenever you're dealing with any game set in a specific time period, getting the authentic down is key to making sure people don't feel like they're just in a game. They want to be a part of the experience, no matter what it is. And that's become especially crucial in games revolving around wars as everyone is now going out of their way to make sure every gun fired, every grenade blown, and every bomb burst sounds like the genuine article in the heat of battle. This latest video describes how the team when out of their way to make sure the authenticity and realism were soon on and how they evolved those elements for this specific game. You can check out the video down below to see their work in action as we wait to find out when the game will come out on PC this year.

To create a truly authentic experience, the Relic team took inspiration from their conversations with historians, watching countless hours of WWII documentaries, and reading technical diaries from that time. For Company of Heroes 3, the studio has also created a unique system called "Paper Doll", where items in the game are designed in a more modular way, so each outfit or tank can easily be customised to look different from one another and therefore feel more authentic. The video also gives an in-depth perspective on how animations, vehicles, armour, and unit behaviours have advanced and how environments have changed for CoH3. "Units now really react to their environment, like when planes are flying overhead or when an enemy is close their stance will change, which really creates a living battlefield", says Tristan Brett, Art Director on Company of Heroes 3.