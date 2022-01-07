Complete Mountains Of Power Raid Rotation In Pokémon GO

The Mountains of Power event begins today in Pokémon GO. This event sees the debut of Shiny Slugma and the arrival of Mega Aerodactyl in raids. Let's take a look at all four available tiers of raids to determine which of these are worthy of your raid/battle passes.

Here is the complete Mountains of Power raid rotation now live in Pokémon GO:

Tier One

Alolan Geodude – Shiny-capable, boosted rate

Beldum – Shiny-capable, standard rate

Bronzor – Shiny-capable, boosted rate

Onix – Shiny-capable, boosted rate

Believe it or not, Onix may be the one to go after. While it is considered an underwhelming feature in the current Research Breakthrough box, it has the same "rare spawn" Shiny rate that makes species like Scyther and Sneasel easier to encounter in their Shiny forms. If you don't have a Shiny Onix, raids are a good bet but do keep in mind that it will be in the wild as well. Bronzor is also perma-boosted above the normal Shiny rate and is worth raiding.

Tier Three

Absol – Shiny-capable, boosted rate

Donphan

Medicham

Ursaring

An Absol feature in raids is always a win for Pokémon GO. For the rest of these species, the only benefit to raiding them is farming Candy. I would suggest raiding Absol and skipping the rest, focusing on farming Candy for them in the wild.

Tier Five

Heatran – Shiny-capable, standard Legendary rate of approximately one in 20

Mega Raids

Mega Aerodactyl – Shiny-capable, standard Legendary rate of approximately one in 20

Heatran replaces Kyurem in Tier Five raids and Mega Aerodactyl replaces Mega Abomasnow. Heatran will just be here for a week, with Shock Drive Genesect taking its place in a week followed by Regice closing out the month of February. Mega Aerodactyl will remain the Mega Raid boss until February 1st. Both of these are well-worth raiding, but keep in mind that the community sours on Mega Raids quickly in Pokémon GO. I'd suggest raiding Mega Aerodactyl early before people begin to ignore it.