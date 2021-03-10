Complete Searching For Legends Raid Rotation In Pokémon GO

The Searching for Legends event is now live in Pokémon GO, bringing with it a new raid rotation populated with Ground-type and Steel-type Pokémon. Let's see which Pokémon are worth your raid pass and which are worth skipping.
The complete raid rotation for the Searching for Legends event in Pokémon GO includes:
Tier One
- Alolan Diglett – Shiny available, full odds
- Drilbur
- Ferroseed- Shiny available, no conclusion on a Shiny rate has been observed by researchers
- Klink – Shiny available, boosted odds
- Nosepass – Shiny available, unknown as this is a new release
- Roggenrola – Shiny available, full odds
Klink is always worth doing, as it has the nice permaboost Shiny rate. On top of that, the rarity of Ferroseed is going to lead to me searching these out for sure. While Nosepass is the new Shiny release, I'd stay away from Nosepass raids, as it will be readily available in the wild, through quests, and in Eggs.
Tier Three
- Alolan Graveler
- Magneton
- Metang
- Skarmory – Shiny available, boosted odds
If you don't have Shiny Skarmory yet, it also has the permaboost Shiny rate, so it's worthy of your pass.
Tier Five
- Tornadus until Thursday 3/11 at 8 AM – Shiny available, standard Legendary rate of approximately one in 20
- Thundurus starting Thursday 3/11 at 8 AM – Shiny available, standard Legendary rate of approximately one in 20
Mega Raids
- Ampharos – Shiny available, standard Mega Raid rate of approximately one in 60
- Blastoise – Shiny available, standard Mega Raid rate of approximately one in 60
- Pidgeot – Shiny available, standard Mega Raid rate of approximately one in 60
The Legendary and Mega Raids aren't impacted by the Searching for Legends events, but are still worth doing. Tornadus and Thundurus both see their Shiny releases during this current raid rotation, and they have quite short stays in Pokémon GO before they skedaddle. If you want those Shinies, get raiding.
Also, all three of these Mega Pokémon will leave raids on Tuesday, March 16th, replaced by Mega Houndoom, Mega Abomasnow, and a new Mega appearing in Pokémon GO for the first time. Due to this coinciding with an Electric-type event, my bet is on Manectric.