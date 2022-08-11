Complexity Gaming Partners With Denny's To Celebrate Women Creators

Complexity Gaming has partnered with Denny's for a new event in which they will be aiming to amplify women's voices and rising content creators. The goal of this new partnership is to help drive "awareness, consideration, and cultural relevance among younger, more diverse targets," and Denny's will be using their brand to help boost that effort as they celebrate underserved streamers within the gaming community. They will be doing so through sponsored livestreams on Twitch that will showcase Complexity's diverse pool of creators, with a specific focus on women for this campaign running all the way through September. Four livestreams will take place featuring women talent including Beccatilts, Emily Wang, Vicky Palami, and Ninjayla, and will include special "pancake drops" that reward viewers with several prizes including free delivery, money off meals, merch, and more. We have a little more info and a couple of quotes about this new campaign below.

"This partnership with Denny's uniquely embodies Complexity's core values and commitment to inclusivity," said Justin Kenna, CEO, GameSquare Esports. "We want to continue to create opportunities to showcase Complexity's talented roster of women and creators of color, and this campaign will both recognize these creators and their viewers for their unwavering support." "At Denny's our ethos is centered around a deep passion to feed people's bodies, minds and souls while creating meaningful moments and spaces where everyone feels welcome," said John Dillon, Chief Brand Officer, Denny's. "Having fun with food is at the core of our brand personality and by collaborating with Complexity's cast of inspiring [women] creators on Twitch, we're embracing our mission while working together to improve accessibility and foster an inclusive online community." The series additionally marks the debut of Complexity's two newest content creators: Beccatilts and Emily Wang. Predominantly streaming Teamfight Tactics, both creators have built inclusive communities around the strategy games and other variety content. The creators continue to stand out as rising stars within the genre and represent Complexity's commitment to signing young, up-and-coming talent.