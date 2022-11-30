Complexity Gaming To Host All-Women Apex Legends Tourney

Complexity Gaming has partnered with Clara "ClaraATwork" Gomez to host an all-women esports tournament for Apex Legends. The event is called Clara's Legends and will operate as an invite-only tournament featuring prominent women content creators competing against each other. The event will take place on December 3rd, with everyone taking part in 20 trios teams for a piece of the $36K prize pool. We got more details on the event below, along with a couple of quotes, as it will all be broadcast on Complexity's Twitch channel.

Presented in partnership with JBL and Twitch, Clara's Legends will feature 20 teams of three captained by GuhRL, Blisskai, and other top women in the Battle Royale space. Squads will compete and earn points across six rounds of Apex Legends – but with a twist in gameplay. Teams will have their communication limited each round, with only captains allowed to speak to their teams to orchestrate strategy. Supporting team members will have to rely solely on in-game pings and their captain's leadership to come out on top. Clara's Legends represents Complexity's history of supporting women in gaming. More than half of Complexity's roster of content creators are women, and the organization continues to foster competitive opportunities for women, including through its GX3 roster.

"Women are actively shaping the future of gaming," said Complexity Gaming creator, ClaraAtWork. "Alongside my partners in Complexity Gaming and JBL, 'Clara Legends' will further female representation as unapologetic leaders and competitors. I'm proud to partner with brands that prioritize inclusivity and empowers women to shine."

"Despite continued growth and progress over the past decade, gaming and esports remain predominantly comprised of men, so we're co-hosting Clara's Legends to spotlight women creators who are actively changing the game," said Kyle Bautista, COO, Complexity Gaming. "Whether signing a diverse cast of talent or hosting events like Clara's Legends to celebrate women, Complexity is dedicated to doing its part to make gaming a more welcome environment for the current and future generation of players and fans."