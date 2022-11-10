Complexity Gaming Will Reopen Its HQ As Community Gaming Hub

Complexity Gaming revealed this morning that they will be reopening their primary HQ as a community gaming hub. The organization's owners GameSquare Esports revealed that they will be taking full advantage of the Frisco, Texas location by turning it into a place for gamers to not just visit and check out the team, but also to play and experience all of their utilities for themselves. This will be another boon to the area as it is located in "The Star," which is known as the HQ for the Dallas Cowboys. Being rebranded as the Lenovo Legion Esports Center, the building will feature a year-round slate of community programming for locals and visitors to check out, as well as hands-on gaming experiences. We have more info on their plans for the future for you below as we look forward to seeing if this becomes a hotspot location for esports fans.

"During weekends throughout the year, the Dallas-Fort Worth community can drop by the headquarters to play the most popular games on Lenovo Legion technology and purchase exclusive merchandise. The Complexity Gaming and Lenovo teams will additionally host a number of activities, including:

LAN Events: Compete in local esports competitions from weekly LAN tournament series to seasonal events.

Compete in local esports competitions from weekly LAN tournament series to seasonal events. Watch Parties: Join fellow Complexity fans to cheer on its teams and players, watch local Dallas sports, including the Dallas Cowboys, and tune into global sporting events, such as the World Cup.

Join fellow Complexity fans to cheer on its teams and players, watch local Dallas sports, including the Dallas Cowboys, and tune into global sporting events, such as the World Cup. Meet and Greets: Meet Complexity's top content creators and players, and occasionally Complexity Stars athletes as they drop by the headquarters.

Meet Complexity's top content creators and players, and occasionally Complexity Stars athletes as they drop by the headquarters. Tours: Explore what makes the Lenovo Legion Esports Center one of the most advanced esports facilities in the world by touring state-of-the-art performance training rooms, including athlete recovery, wellness, and mental health amenities.

Explore what makes the Lenovo Legion Esports Center one of the most advanced esports facilities in the world by touring state-of-the-art performance training rooms, including athlete recovery, wellness, and mental health amenities. Educational Opportunities: Uncover how gaming can make learning fun through summer camps for local youth as well as corporate panels and seminars."