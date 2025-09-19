Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Booming Tech, Conqueror's Blade, Poros Interactive

Conqueror's Blade Reveals New Details About Season 24

Conqueror's Blade has decided to go back in time a bit to the Holy Roman Empire, as we learned more about Season 24: Sacrum Romanum

Article Summary Season 24: Sacrum Romanum brings new Holy Roman Empire-inspired units and content to Conqueror's Blade.

Battle on with elite units like the Doppelsoldner, Zealots, and the Order of the Dragon, each with unique skills.

Unlock exclusive rewards with the seasonal Battle Pass, including new hero, unit, and mount attire.

Season Vault updates feature returning and discounted attires alongside refreshed prices and item removals.

Developer Booming Tech and publisher Poros Interactive have revealed new info about the next season of Conqueror's Blade, as Season 24: Sacrum Romanum arrives today. The content basically takes a step back in time to the Holy Roman Empire with new unites, new additions to the world, new events, and more. We have the full rundown from the team below as the content officially goes live today.

Conqueror's Blade – Season 24: Sacrum Romanum

The Doppelsoldner

The Doppelsoldner are an elite infantry unit hailing from the ranks of mercenaries in the Holy Roman Empire during the late 15th and early 16th centuries. Named for the heavy two-handed swords they bore and the double wages they earned, these warriors fought on the very front lines, risking their lives for twice the pay of ordinary mercenaries. Founded by Emperor Maximilian I to counter the famed Swiss mercenaries, the unit was composed primarily of seasoned veterans. Their weapon—the flamberge two-handed greatsword—measured up to 180 centimeters in length and weighed over 3.5 kilograms, specially crafted and carried wrapped in leather for protection. It is said that these double-pay mercenaries wielded their immense swords to break through pike formations, particularly those of the Swiss. With mighty swings, they shattered spearheads or swept aside pikes, striking directly at the enemy and collapsing their ranks.

Imperial mercenaries with unique effects against specific enemies and in certain scenarios.

Masters of the two-handed greatsword, unleashing sweeping area damage with every swing.

Their battle song carries a silencing effect, disabling enemy skills within range.

Skill Design

Skill 1: Windmill (Unleash a flurry of greatsword attacks)

Skill 2: Song of Landsknecht (Battle song silences enemies)

Zealot

They are the most faithful guardians of imperial creed, clad in Milanese plate with sigil shields and hammers of judgment. They hold the line like stone and purge heresy with crushing blows.

Yet years facing the dark have stained their souls with a touch of madness. When the heretics surge without cease, the guards' repressed bloodlust is loosed. They cast aside shields, tear of livery of order, and become inquisitors wielding great two‑handed mauls — each swing carrying the purging fire and sacred wrath.

Carnage on the field lays bare the Zealots' nature, increasing [Mad Malice]. Killing 3‑star‑and‑below units and other Heraldic units grants more [Mad Malice]. At max, transform into "Inquisitor".

The smooth, shell‑like plates can deflect blows, reducing damage taken by 18% and offering some fire resistance; the asymmetrical left pauldron provides superior protection for blocking when meeting the foe.

While transformed into "Inquisitors", they will anoint their weapon with black powder. Each strike burns the target and triggers a small blast

Skill Design

Normal State Skill 1: Righteous Charge – Launches a fearless charge toward the target location. Skill 2: Zeal Whirlwind – Spins the sacred hammer around a pivot of faith, sweeping through foes. Skill 3: Judgment Day – Takes on the aspect of the judge, purging all in divine fire!

Judge State Skill 1: Dies iræ – Slams the holy hammer into the earth, unbalancing nearby enemies before sending them flying. Skill 2: Saeclum in Favilla – Unleashes a flurry of holy hammer swings, each blow erupting in a cascade of small blasts.



Order of the Dragon

Drawn from the highest nobility and armored in plate etched with the ouroboros, they fight not for coin or fame — for their very being is the Empire's highest honor.

When the horns of expedition sound, their singular "Sacred Expedition" makes their charge dragon‑swift and deadly, rending lines thought unbreakable. Beneath the imperial banner, they are both arbiters of justice and bearers of blessed light.

An elite order of knights formed by monarchs and nobles from across the land. They answer only to the Emperor's command, sworn to battle the enemies of the Empire.

When [Emperor's Expedition] is activated, you enter a special control mode where the Unit's movement and abilities are directed by mouse.

Their masterfully crafted gilded armor not only marks their noble status but also offers formidable protection.

Skill Design

Skill 1: Emperor's Expedition – Enter a unique control mode: change your perspective and use the mouse to command Unit movement and unleash skills.

Skill 2: Sacred Verdict – Deliver swift justice with your sword; unleash a flurry of attacks to deal burst damage.

Skill 3: Blessing of Light – Remove continuous damage effects from yourself and restore health.

Battle Pass

During the "Sacrum Romanum" season, purchase the Battle Pass to unlock additional Battle Pass rewards.

At Battle Pass Level 1, obtain Hero Attire: Margrave of the Border

At Battle Pass Level 50, obtain Unit Attire: Imperial Campaign

At Battle Pass Level 70, obtain Mount Attire: Gloria

At Battle Pass Level 100, obtain Hero Attire: Emperor in Steel

Season Vault

During the Sacrum Romanum season, the Season Vault will feature the return of Lionfire season attire. You can redeem these attires at a 20% discount using Blades.

Aurora's Glory (Sealed) exchange cost reduced from 2500 to 2000.

Northern Lion (Sealed) exchange cost reduced from 5000 to 4000.

Vasa Royal Guards (Sealed) exchange cost reduced from 2500 to 2000.

The following attires will return to their original price:

Hellenic Court Robes (Sealed) exchange cost increased from 2000 to 2500.

Vergina Sun (Sealed) exchange cost increased from 4000 to 5000.

Twelfth Trial (Sealed) exchange cost increased from 2000 to 2500.

The following attires will be removed from the Season Vault:

Snow Falcon Attire (Sealed) (Hero Attire)

New Dawn Attire (Sealed) (Hero Attire)

Tiger Battalion (Sealed) (Units Attire)

"Dragonrise" season returning weapon attire.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!