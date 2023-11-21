Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Astragon Entertainment, Construction Simulator

Construction Simulator – Spaceport Expansion Has Been Released

Astragon Entertainment has released the latest expansion for Construction Simulator, as you can now tackle your own spaceport.

Article Summary Astragon Entertainment unveils Construction Simulator Spaceport DLC.

Build a rocket launch base on a new tropical campaign map.

Expansion offers over 40 hours of new gameplay and side missions.

DLC available for $19.99 or in Year 1 Season Pass and Spaceport Bundle.

Indie game developer weltenbauer. Software Entwicklung and publisher Astragon Entertainment have released Construction Simulator – Spaceport Expansion. Players now have the option to tackle an all-new setup for you to explore the unknown. Well, not you specifically; you have to build the thing for other people to do it. But at least you get to put your stamp of approval on the building and the rockets, right? You can read more and check out the latest trailer for the content below, as it is available now on PC.

"The Construction Simulator – Spaceport Expansion opens access to a brand-new campaign map. On a tropical peninsula, players get the opportunity to build a rocket launch base and the associated infrastructure. Starting with the expansion of the peninsula's roads and delivery routes, the construction of a futuristic research center, the installation of a gigantic workshop in which the rocket will later be assembled, the construction of a large viewing platform for spectators of the planned spectacle, up to the construction of the gigantic rocket launch pad. Regardless if you are playing in single or multiplayer, thanks to the enormous variety and scope of the individual jobs and numerous side missions, there is always a lot of work to do for everyone involved!

The latest DLC brings a completely new and independent campaign map to the game.

On the new map, players can expect the most extensive construction contracts in the history of the game series, including the construction of a rocket launch base and associated infrastructure!

Brand new setting: A tropical peninsula!

More than 40 hours of additional playtime!

Available now for 19.99 EUR / 19.99 USD (SRP) as separate DLC in the digital stores.

Alternatively, it is also available as part of the Construction Simulator – Year 1 Season Pass or together with the main game as Construction Simulator – Spaceport Bundle.

