Dragon Ball Super Previews Power Absorbed: Majikayo Promo Dragon Ball Super Card Game features Majikayo on a promo card featured along with the release of the upcoming expansion Power Absorbed.

Bandai has announced the initial details of the first Dragon Ball Super Card Game set to release in 2023. This expansion will be the third in the Zenkai Series, the set block which kicked off in September 2022 and saw the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. This set, Power Absorbed (full name being Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed), is the twentieth main set and has already been teased with cards leaking early through events, including the debut appearance of the Saiyan Cumber. We do not yet have a release date for this set outside of March 2023, but Bleeding Cool will update our readers when Bandai offers an official street date for this set. Leading up to the release of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from the set. Today, let's take a look at some more cards from Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed.

Majikayo, or sometimes written as Maji-kayo, is a character we met during Dragon Ball Super's Tournament of Power. He fought for Universe 3 in an attempt to ensure the survival of said universe. Majikayo is able to manipulate his body into multiple different forms, including a Muscular Form where he can stand against many of the warriors in advanced stages of transformation including Super Saiyan and Super Saiyan Blue. During the Tournament of Power, Majikayo fights not only Goku but also Dyspo and Jiren in the anime, but just Jiren in the manga.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Power Absorbed, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.