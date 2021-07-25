Ash Greninja, Primal Forms, & More Found In Pokémon GO Code

Dataminers have discovered major new content added to Pokémon GO. While readers should keep in mind that all datamined information is subject to change, some of the biggest breaking news stories in the history of the game have been preceded by datamines. Let's take a dive into the latest information found in the Pokémon GO code which includes Primal Groudon, Primal Kyogre, and Ash Greninja.

Here's everything found in the Pokémon GO code along with explanations as to what these findings may mean:

Ash Greninja

This is a form of Greninja that, in the anime, functions sort of like a Mega Evolution. It is a transformation that Ash Ketchum's Greninja is able to pull off due to its bond with Ash. This is a popular aspect of Greninja.

Hoopa Confined and Unbound

Hoopa is the Mythical that Pokémon GO Fest 2021 alluded to as the culprit for the hoops in the skies that brought about all those Legendary raids. Hoopa has two Formes in the game listed above, with the Confined appearance looking like a cuter Mythical like Mew, Jirachi, and the others while its Unbound Forme is more fierce and monstrous, with multiple floating hands. I'd bet we see Hoopa Confined as our Tier Five raid boss for Ultra Unlock Part Three.

Keldeo Ordinary and Resolute

These Formes are pretty similar, with the Resolute Forme adding a burst of colorful hair and a much larger horn.

Necrozma's Dawn Wings, Dusk Mane, and Normal forms

Necrozma is a prominent Legendary from Alola, which has these four Formes which take on different typings. Normal is Psychic, Dusk Mane is Psychic/Steel, Dawn Wings is Psychic/Ghost, and Ultra is Psychic/Dragon.

Primal Reversions

These function like Mega Evolutions for Kyogre and Groudon, but it is possible that they will be released as Formes rather than transformations.

Shaymin Sky and Land

These Formes of the Mythical Shaymin are Grass and Grass/Flying-type respectively. We could see these in raids, but personally, I believe we'll see Shaymin become a GO Fest Special Research catch.

All the forms for Vivillon

This Kalos Pokémon is likely to be regional much in the way Basculin is. This species has a different t pattern in different real-world locations, which will translate well to Pokémon GO.

Wishiwashi School and Solo

Huge visual difference here. Wishiwashi is a small Pokémon that will likely appear on the map like Barboach and Tynamo when Solo, but its School form sees many Wishiwashi combine to make a huge creature.