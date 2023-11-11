Posted in: Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: Cooking Fever Duels, Nordcurrent

Cooking Fever Duels To Arrive On Mobile This December

Wanna face other players in epic cooking battles? Cooking Fever Duels will be coming in December with pre-registration happening now.

Article Summary Join Cooking Fever Duels in December for heated PvP culinary clashes.

Pre-register on Apple Store or Google Play for exclusive game-launch bonuses.

Compete in real-time battles and climb both local and global leaderboards.

Earn daily quests rewards and seasonal events prizes to enhance your kitchen.

Mobile developer and publisher Nordcurrent revealed a new game is coming in December as Cooking Fever Duels will give you PvP cooking battles. Now you can go head-to-head against other players in the classic game of Cooking Fever, only with the twist of having to try and beat your opponent with your flair for cooking. The game is already pre-registering people ahead of time via the Apple Store and Google Play, with bonuses probably coming down the wire when the game goes live. We have more information about it below, along with the latest trailer, as the game will arrive on both iOS and Android platforms on December 2, 2023.

"Designed to be the world's first PvP cooking game, Cooking Fever Duels will look for chefs to prove themselves in real-time PvP battles online. Taking players on an international tasting tour, a banquet of delicious dishes is available in-game to cook against the clock and opposing chefs. From classic French pastries to American fast food icons, there's a range of recipes waiting for players to learn, make, and ultimately master. Taking chefs to the next level will be upgrades for the kitchen and restaurant, offering bonuses and perks such as increased speed, bigger portion sizes, and more cooking slots to boost the chances of winning. These awesome abilities can be paired with rewards unlocked from daily quests and special seasonal events."

Real-time online PVP battles against other chefs to prove who is the master of the kitchen

Local and global leaderboards for you to cook your way to the top

A banquet of delicious dishes is ready to be cooked for a global flavour

Upgrades for your kitchen & restaurant to take it to the next level

Daily quests to earn exciting rewards, on your way to unlocking seasonal rewards and awesome prizes!

