Astrokings Has Launched A New Crossover Event With Stargate

Tilting Point announced this morning they have launched a new crossover event in Astrokings with the Stargate franchise. Specifically, the Stargate SG-1 universe as they will be using most of the cast's likenesses from that series to appear in the game during this month-long event. This new narrative adventure will enable players to purchase and unlock fan-favorite characters from the show, along with the Odyssey. But you only have a month to do so and permanently add them to your collection, because once they are gone, they are gone. You can read more about the event below from today's announcement.

Starting today and continuing through May 26th, the first Stargate TV themed limited-time event will bring the rich world of Stargate SG-1 to life in the cosmic MMO conquest of Astrokings with an all new cross-over narrative and by enabling players to purchase and unlock fan favorite characters from the SG-1 series, including crew members Samantha Carter, Daniel Jackson, Teal'c and more, along with the signature ship, the Odyssey.

"The huge scale of Astrokings and its fantastic galaxy-spanning storylines make it a perfect fit with the Stargate universe, which has been inspiring fans for nearly 30 years," said Samir Agili, Co-CEO and president of Tilting Point. "We're excited to see the huge player-base experience this special event with their favorite Stargate characters."

Robert Marick, Executive Vice President, MGM Global Consumer Products & Experiences, said, "Astrokings is a thrilling destination for gaming and sci fi fans and we look forward to bringing one of our most popular and enduring properties, Stargate to the game. It's a great opportunity for us to offer a new touchpoint to current fans of the franchise, as well as reach potential new fans."