Cooking Simulator 2 Reveals Multiplayer Will Be In The Game

Cooking Simulator 2 confirmed that the game will indieed have multiplayer so you can cook your masterpieces with friends.

Indie game developer and publisher Big Cheese Studio confirmed this week that Cooking Simulator 2 will come with its own multiplayer mode. The game will essentially give you a chance to cook masterpiece dishes in the kitchen as you did before in the first game, only now you'll be able to do it with friends as you make your way up from a small burger shop to the big times. We got more info and screenshots below from the reveal as the game is currently aiming to be released in Q4 2023.

"In Cooking Simulator 2: Better Together, you will be able to fulfill your dream of running a restaurant and becoming the best chef in town. The adventure will begin in a small burger shop, but as time passes and experience is gained, the doors to a career and the possibility of expanding your gastronomy business will open. In the virtual kitchen, professional equipment, tools, ingredients and many recipes needed to prepare and serve delicious meals for various restaurant guests will await players. The player's task as a chef will be to experiment and create dishes that will meet the expectations of even the most demanding customers."

"Equally important will be the skillful management of the restaurant: cleaning, ordering products, and keeping track of the growing interest and prestige of the place. The game will also feature a sandbox mode. This is an ideal option for those who will want to spend some time with friends in an open kitchen, cooking without limits, creating their own recipes, and developing culinary skills at their own pace. Also new will be the opportunity to invite friends to your apartment for a gourmet dinner."

"Cooking Simulator is our flagship product, which we wanted to develop from the beginning and the second part is a natural result of that. The first part defended itself with photorealistic graphics, very realistic physics and playability. We always focus on high and original quality of gameplay, which is our priority, but also our differentiator. We are working to show more and better in the second part," says Lukasz Debski, CEO of Big Cheese Studio. "An additional advantage of Cooking Simulator 2 will be new, improved controls and a multiplayer mode, thanks to which all recipes can be prepared together with friends."

