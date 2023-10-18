Posted in: Games, Humble Bundle, Video Games | Tagged: Coral Island, Humble Games, Stairway Games

Coral Island Confirmed For Launch In Mid-November

Humble Games will finally bring Coral Island out of Early Access and fully release the game in about a month for PC and consoles.

Humble Games and Stairway Games revealed their farming simulator title, Coral Island, has a release date as it will appear next month. The game has been in Early Access for a minute now, but the game will finally see the light of day with a full release on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation on November 14. We got the finer details of what's to come in the full version below, along with a new trailer.

"In Coral Island, it's time to leave big-city life in Pokyo behind and start a new chapter of your life! Be who you want and create the idyllic farm of your dreams, where you'll tend crops, nurture animals, and build a bond with the natural world around you. Help revitalize the nearby town and its surrounding coral reefs, and forge relationships with a vibrant community of more than 70 fellow people who call Coral Island home. Farm. Decorate. Craft. Explore. Relax. Your future—and the future of Coral Island—is what you make of it."

Build Your Dream Farm: Transform your overrun land on Coral Island into a lush and lively dreamscape—you decide what to build, what crops to grow, and which animals you'd like to tend.

Transform your overrun land on Coral Island into a lush and lively dreamscape—you decide what to build, what crops to grow, and which animals you'd like to tend. Write your own story: On Coral Island, the story changes with each passing season, but life just goes with the flow. Spend your days exploring, or find that special someone in town to build a life together. Save the seas, brave monster-filled caverns, or focus on perfecting your farm. It's all up to you.

On Coral Island, the story changes with each passing season, but life just goes with the flow. Spend your days exploring, or find that special someone in town to build a life together. Save the seas, brave monster-filled caverns, or focus on perfecting your farm. It's all up to you. Be yourself: Choose from a wide variety of outfits, accessories, and physiques—you'll find plenty of options to express yourself, find your style, and be whoever you want to be.

Choose from a wide variety of outfits, accessories, and physiques—you'll find plenty of options to express yourself, find your style, and be whoever you want to be. Befriend a diverse cast of islanders: Get to know the 70+ characters from all walks of life who live on Coral Island. Converse with them, find out more about their interests, and try to impress them with just the right gift.

Get to know the 70+ characters from all walks of life who live on Coral Island. Converse with them, find out more about their interests, and try to impress them with just the right gift. Find that special someone: Meet 25 singles who are ready to mingle! Build relationships, sweep them off their feet, and find the one—and when you're ready, embark on a new chapter of your story together at the farm.

Meet 25 singles who are ready to mingle! Build relationships, sweep them off their feet, and find the one—and when you're ready, embark on a new chapter of your story together at the farm. Restore an island once paradise: Make Coral Island a better place for everyone! Take part in community projects to liven up the town, expand the local museum, and discover how to restore heritage sites. Increase the town's rank and your community will thrive!

Make Coral Island a better place for everyone! Take part in community projects to liven up the town, expand the local museum, and discover how to restore heritage sites. Increase the town's rank and your community will thrive! Catch of the day: Island living has a lot of perks, including being just a stone's throw away from fun activities like hunting for insects and catching fish.

Island living has a lot of perks, including being just a stone's throw away from fun activities like hunting for insects and catching fish. Dive the ocean & mine the caverns: Go diving to restore the coral reef, or mine precious gemstones in the cavern. Whatever you decide to do, you'll find loot to hone your tools and upgrade the quality of your livestock and crops.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!