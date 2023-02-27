Core Keeper Reveals New Content Roadmap & Anniversary Plans As Core Keeper is coming up on its one-year anniversary, Fireshine Games reveals their plans to celebrate it and what's coming this year.

Fireshine Games and Pugstorm revealed their content roadmap for Core Keeper, along with their anniversary plans on the way. The game was released into Early Access back on March 8th, 2022, and this year they are looking to give people some fun things to do involving a music-related celebration. The team is also looking to release the game in-full sometime in the next couple of months, so with that, they've revealed a content roadmap for 2023 and what they intend to do. We have the dev notes for you below to see everything they got coming.

"Starting next Wednesday, March 8, Core Keeper will celebrate its first year in Early Access with the launch of the free Anniversary Update, featuring new seasonal items such as birthday hats and a birthday cake that permanently increases the player's health, plus a permanent new music sheet for indie favorite Terraria. By finding and equipping the music sheet, explorers can play a track from this fan-favourite game using fully-playable musical instruments. Then, later in March, players will be able to download the free Cherry Blossom Festival Update, featuring new cherry trees and flowers to decorate your underground world, followed by an Easter Event in April introducing new seasonal outfits, decorative items, and environmental effects."

"Scheduled for release this spring, Core Keeper's next major content update – the Animal Update (Final Name TBC) – will introduce pets for the very first time, allowing players to discover, adopt and take care of a variety of animals. Find the perfect pet and take them with you on your underground adventure. More details on the Animal Update will be revealed soon. Later in the year, a further major content update – the Crystal Update (Final Name TBC) – will introduce a brand-new crystal-based biome for players to explore, featuring new locations, enemies, characters, and a huge new boss, plus new materials, crafting options, equipment and more."