Incarnate Landorus Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: April 2023 Our Incarnate Landorus Raid Guide for Pokémon GO Players will teach you how you can use Ice-types to efficiently take down this Legendary.

A new raid rotation arrives in Pokémon GO as the Spring into Spring event wraps up. The main draw is Incarnate Forme Landorus in Tier Five Raids for a short span before Tapu Bulu returns with a Shiny release. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Incarnate Forme Landorus so you can attempt to catch a Shiny or maybe even a 100%. Let's get into it.

Top Incarnate Forme Landorus Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Incarnate Forme Landorus counters as such:

Shadow Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche

Primal Kyogre: Waterfall, Blizzard

Shadow Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Ice Beam

Shadow Weavile: Ice Shard, Avalanche

Mega Abomasnow: Powder Snow, Weather Ball

Galarian Darmanitan: Ice Fang, Avalnche

Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche

Mega Glalie: Frost Breath, Avalanche

Shadow Articuno: Frost Breath, Ice Beam

Mega Swampert: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Incarnate Forme Landorus with efficiency.

Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Ice Beam

Weavile: Ice Shard, Avalanche

Jynx: Frost Breath, Avalanche

Avalugg: Ice Fang, Avalanche

Glaceon: Frost Breath, Avalanche

Kyurem: Dragon Breath, Glaciate

Articuno: Frost Breath, Ice Beam

Kyogre: Waterfall, Blizzard

Walrein: Frost Breath, Icicle Spear

Aurorus: Frost Breath, Weather Ball

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Incarnate Forme Landorus can be defeated with just two trainers if you use Ice-types to take advantage of its double weakness as a Ground/Flying-type. However, if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Incarnate Forme Landorus will have a CP of 2050 in normal weather conditions and 2563 in boosted conditions. Happy raiding, fellow trainers!

