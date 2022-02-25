Core & Metaverse Gaming League Partner Up For The Anime Jam

Core and Metaverse Gaming League have partnered up for a brand new event as they have launched the Anime Jam competition. Creative developers with a love for anime will have a chance to submit their anime and manga-themed games and experiences for this unique competition. The one major requirement is that you must use Core's development software in order to create whatever you intend to make. There is a $50k prize pool on the line spread across four different categories, which you'll be able to submit starting on March 17th, 2022. We have more details on the event for you along with the trailer.

Anime Jam developers are encouraged to put their creative skills to the test by paying tribute to the iconic styles and themes of anime. Using Core's creation tools, they can recreate their favorite locations and characters or create new gameplay and environments inspired by anime and manga. As well as competing for the Grand Prize of $10,000, games and experiences will be judged in the following categories, with each category offering prizes of $5,000 (1st), $2,000 (2nd), and $1,000 (3rd):

Mecha – What's more iconic than mechs and anime? Pay tribute to the classics with detailed models, environments, or gameplay involving action-packed mechs.

Fantasy – Create a game, a gorgeous landscape, an enthralling story, or a meme based on the fantasy anime trope to channel your inner Isekai!

Slice Of Life – Turn your favorite anime locations into a space where you can actually hang out with your friends, while you take a break from the real world.

Ninjas, Samurai, and Magical Girls – A catch-all category for shounen/shoujo lovers! Make a competitive ninja brawler, a story-driven environment, a place to hang out in your favorite magical girl costume, or anything else you can dream up.

In a metaverse world first, the winning anime creations will be showcased to a large audience of players during a live Metaverse Gaming League event in March. Players will enjoy the anime games and experiences during the event, which will be live-streamed on Twitch, with $6,000 given away to participants in real-time. As well as rewarding great competitive play, Metaverse Gaming League ensures players of all abilities can win prizes as they enjoy their time in the metaverse. Metaverse Gaming League is operated by Dubit, the metaverse games studio, and developer of branded virtual worlds.