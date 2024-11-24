Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Corepunk

Corepunk To Launch Early Access Version This Week

Corepunk will be released into Early Access this week, but will remain a private download for now, not on any specific storefront

Article Summary Corepunk launches Early Access on November 26, 2024, as an open-world MMORPG/MOBA hybrid for PC.

Experience diverse biomes, rich storylines, and 350 quests in a cyber-fantasy setting.

Customize characters with intricate skill trees and explore deep crafting and gathering systems.

Engage in seamless PvE and PvP with unique fog-of-war mechanics and upcoming new content.

Indie game developer Artificial Core announced they will release their new game, Corepunk, for Early Access for PC users. The team are working on this open-world MMORPG/MOBA hybrid title on their own, not putting the game on any specific storefront, as they look to change the way you look at the genres with their own cyber-fantasy adventure. We have more details on the game below and the latest trailer above, as it will be released into Early Access on the game's website on November 26, 2024.

Corepunk

Corepunk is an immersive, open-world MMORPG and MOBA that combines deep character customization, an intriguing fog-of-war mechanic, and seamless PvE and PvP experiences to create a dynamic, player-driven world. Its diverse classes and intricate skill trees allow for unique playstyles, while its rich, cyber-fantasy setting and engaging storylines draw players into an adventure that's both strategic and visually stunning.

Three unique biomes (forest, swamps, and steppes), each with its own set of enemies and challenges Story Content: Three fully voiced episodes from Season One, along with a substantial number of side quests, totaling 350 quests

Three tiers of itemization for each type—artifacts, weapons, chips, runes, and consumables—with plans to expand further Robust Crafting and Gathering: A deep system that remains relevant throughout your journey, featuring four gathering professions, four crafting professions, and a universal cooking profession, enhanced by the synthesis machine for even more crafting possibilities

Eight passive talent branches with 120 unique mechanics and 22 weapon specialization talents for each class, allowing for extensive customization Diverse Classes: Six weapon specializations (classes/heroes) at launch, with more to come. The developers will release one specialization (class/hero) each month

15 world bosses to test your skills and strategies Quality-of-Life Features: Numerous subsystems and features designed to enhance your gaming experience

Numerous subsystems and features designed to enhance your gaming experience Future Content: The developers will add the Extraction Prison Island, PvE instances, and more heroes shortly after the start of Early Access, completing the game loop and providing a full-fledged experience

