Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Aftnareld, Anshar Publishing, Coridden

Coridden Confirmed For Late-January Release on PC

Anshar Publishing revealed this morning that Coridden has an official release date, as the game iwll be out before the end of January

Article Summary Coridden, a co-op action RPG, confirmed for January 29 release on Steam.

Explore and uncover secrets in the legendary city of Aasha.

Players can shapeshift between human and beast forms.

Engage in drop-in/drop-out co-op gameplay with up to 4 players.

Indie game developer Aftnareld and publisher Anshar Publishing have confirmed the official release date for Coridden, as it will arrive before the end of the month. In case you haven't checked this game out yet, this is a co-op creature-riding action RPG where you explore a legendary city and hunt down its secrets as you work to upgrade both your human character and your animal. You can check out the details here as the game arrives on January 29 on Steam, and if you can't wait to play it, there's a free demo available now.

Coridden

In Coridden , players can venture out alone or in co -op with up to 3 friends on a journey to uncover the dark secrets sealed inside the legendary city of Aasha. Grow your powers by finding new equipment and learning skills for both your human and beast forms to become strong enough to save what you hold dear. At its core, Coridden is about the simple belief that co -op games are not only fun but are also important for bringing people together!

Become a Shifter : Switch between your human and beast form freely to utilize each form's strengths and skills when needed. The different beast forms are not only formidable in fights, but you can also use them to faster traverse and overcome obstacles in the world.

: Switch between your human and beast form freely to utilize each form's strengths and skills when needed. The different beast forms are not only formidable in fights, but you can also use them to faster traverse and overcome obstacles in the world. Action-Focused Combat : Experience intense combat action where both your own skills and character gear matter. Learn when to attack, dodge, jump, shapeshift, and use your abilities to effectively take out the aggressive beasts, bandits, and machines that you'll encounter on your journey.

: Experience intense combat action where both your own skills and character gear matter. Learn when to attack, dodge, jump, shapeshift, and use your abilities to effectively take out the aggressive beasts, bandits, and machines that you'll encounter on your journey. Grow Your Powers : Build up both your human and monster form with new gear, attributes, and active and passive skills as you level up. Choose from 4 human classes and train one or more of the seven beast masteries available.

: Build up both your human and monster form with new gear, attributes, and active and passive skills as you level up. Choose from 4 human classes and train one or more of the seven beast masteries available. Ride Out In Co-Op : Up to 4 players can play together in drop-in/drop-out co -op gameplay, both offline/locally and online. In co -op, you also unlock a special team mechanic: ride on each other's back to become a strong cavalry unit together!

: Up to 4 players can play together in drop-in/drop-out -op gameplay, both offline/locally and online. In -op, you also unlock a special team mechanic: ride on each other's back to become a strong cavalry unit together! Explore The World of Herra: Take the role of one of four siblings, each one with their own distinct personality, opening up for different sidequests and choices in conversations. Alongside your main mission, you can explore the open areas further to find hidden treasures and complete side quests in an unusual science fantasy world.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!