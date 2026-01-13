Posted in: Free League Publishing, Games, Role Playing Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Coriolis: The Great Dark, The Flowers of Algorab

Coriolis: The Great Dark Reveals The Flowers of Algorab Expansion

Coriolis: The Great Dark has a new massive expansion on the way as The Flowers of Algorab will arrive digitally and physically this February

Article Summary Free League Publishing unveils The Flowers of Algorab, a major expansion for Coriolis: The Great Dark.

Expansion features a new ship, star charts, a vast campaign, and a detailed expedition booklet for players.

Players unravel ancient secrets and intrigue beginning with a mysterious death in Ship City’s depths.

The Flowers of Algorab launches digitally and physically in February, retailing for about $60.

Free League Publishing has revealed a new major expansion for Coriolis: The Great Dark, as players can dive into The Flowers of Algorab. This is a massive expansion that we're actually stoked to see as you're getting a new ship, star charts, a massive campaign, a new expedition booklet, and more. The expansion is up for sale now for about $60, as it will launch both digitally and physically this February.

Coriolis: The Great Dark – The Flowers of Algorab

Levon was a true explorer and a true friend. He went farther and deeper than anyone before him. Who can forget the ascent of the Ice Cathedral in Ninhulam, made without proper climbing gear? Or the third survey of the Red Garden, where he mapped the final strata with a broken leg and a wounded arm?That wa s Levon Najjar. Fearless. Endless. As we pass him on to the Uncreated Spirit, we do so with gratitude. May the blessings of the Three guide him, and the Icons show him mercy. With that, two white-robed Coriolites with pale silver masks operate a console that tips the platform beneath the body, making it slide off and tumble down into the inky blackness of the well. Within seconds, it's gone.

The death of an old ruin delver and a missing stone tablet mark the beginning of a strange set of events in the depths of Ship City. Soon, the Explorers are drawn into a web of intrigue and ancient secrets that threaten the very fabric of the Lost Horizon itself. The Flowers of Algorab is a complete campaign for the Coriolis: The Great Dark RPG, where the Explorers will partake in investigations in Ship City, embark on perilous expeditions, and travel down the Hammurabi Arm in search of lost secrets.

Campaign book, detailing characters, locations, and plots of the campaign

Expedition booklet, including information for the players about Greatships and the systems of the Hammurabi Arm

Large full-color maps of the Lost Horizon and Ship City

Map of the Charted Sphere

Delve maps and handouts

Blueprints of the Greatships Akhander and Rigel

Blueprints of a Grasshopper shuttle and a Rhino rover

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!