Coromon Releases new Video Showing Off Battle System

Freedom Games and TRAGsoft have released a new video for Coromon this week, highlighting the battle system it utilizes. This game, which is clearly an homage to Pokémon, will have you battling around in different scenarios with the creatures you've been collecting around the world. You'll have the chance to build your squad and make them a formidable force against a shady organization. Because it's an homage, the mechanics utilize an RPG battler system where you can use physical, special, and status attacks against the other creatures. Each one has its own bonuses and setbacks depending on what you're using and who you're fighting. You'll learn after time what works best with everything. You can see more of this system in action in the trailer down below, as the game will drop for PC and Nintendo Switch on March 31st, 2022.

The sun begins to dawn on Velua, a new day for the world and a new day for you, a freshly minted Battle Researcher of the global research society known as Lux Solis. It's your first day and everything goes smoothly until a mysterious force attacks your latest workplace. Build up a squad of Coromon, track down the invaders, and grapple with a rising threat that endangers everyone on Velua! Coromon is all about taming the eponymous wildlife and challenging the rest of the world: other wildlife, trainers, or titanic bosses! Build a team from more than 100 charming creatures, defined by their elements, traits, and skills. Catch, train then set them loose on your rivals!

Master a stamina-based battle system where every action costs energy, so choose skills and attacks carefully. Deal damage, sap enemy stamina with status effects, or nullify them through dozens of conditions to emerge victorious.

Challenge friends online and see whose Coromon squads are the best of the best.