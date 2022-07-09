Coromon Will Release On Nintendo Switch In Two Weeks

TRAGsoft and publisher Freedom Games announced this week that Coromon is finally headed to the Nintendo Switch later this month. In what is a p[pretty obvious homage to Pokémon, the game has done well on PC so far as players search after powerful creatures out in the wild and eventually do battle with them. Now they're looking to bring all of that action over to the Switch as the game is set to be released on July 21st, 2022. This version of the game will come with all of the updates the PC version has received so far, as well as language support in English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Portuguese (Brazilian), Russian, Japanese, Korean, and Chinese (Simplified). You can check out a trailer to see how it will look on the console down below.

Plant an eager foot into the Velua region and encounter powerful creatures called Coromon. Assume the role of an apprentice Coromon researcher to study and catch these adorable, yet formidable animals as a member of the illustrious Lux Solis organization. Join the Titan Taskforce to foil an evil rival institution's corrupt plans to harness the fabled Coromon Titans' powers and rain chaos upon the world. Explore six beautiful pixel-art biomes including icy terrains, marshy swamps, and dark dungeons, all containing their own distinct Coromon. Encounter more than 120 different species and bring together an A-team of ferocious fighters to battle enemies. Strategize for each encounter with the use of seven element types and custom stats distribution for each Coromon to develop a top-tier roster. Cruise through the adventure with a variety of difficulty options ranging from a more casual gameplay experience or test the squad's limits with the built-in fan-favorite "Nuzlocke" and randomizer options. Craft a personalized trainer and take the Lux Solis personality test to choose the best beginner battling buddy.