The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Paldea Evolved Part 69: Gold Pokémon

The Paldean Starter evolutions and the Treasures of Ruin feature on Gold Hyper Rare cards in Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet - Paldea Evolved.

With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with the Scarlet & Violet base set, which introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now, each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. The Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. On June 9, 2023, the Pokémon TCG released the second set of this era, Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, which focused on the Paldean Starters and the Treasures of Ruin Legendaries. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved art spotlight, let's take a look at more Secret Rare cards.

During the Sword & Shield era, Gold Pokémon cards came in two forms: mechanic cards and Shiny Pokémon. Mechanic cards, such as Gold Pokémon V and Gold Pokémon VSTAR, used either the Full Art, like work for Vs, or the standard linework for VSTARs, with a gold background. Shiny Gold Pokémon used a brand new, Full Art-style linework that was exclusive to that specific card. Unfortunately, at least to me, the Scarlet & Violet era only continues with gold mechanic Pokémon cards, which are now officially called Hyper Rares. These feature the exact same line art as the Full Art prints of these cards with gold lines and gold background. The Gold Hyper Rares from Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved are the Paldean Starter evolutions (Meowscarada ex, Skeledirge ex, and Quaquaval ex) and two of the Treasures of Ruin (Chien-Pao ex and Ting-Lu ex).

