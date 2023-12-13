Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: CorpoNation, Playtonic Friends

CorpoNation Confirmed For Steam Release This February

CorpoNation: The Sorting Process gets a confirmed February release date, as you felve into the underbelly of a business controlling it all.

Article Summary Indie game 'CorpoNation: The Sorting Process' hits Steam this February.

Dive into dystopian corporate control as a lab technician in gameplay.

Navigate ethical dilemmas with rebellious workers and sort genetic samples.

Earn credits, decorate your space, and play state-approved games in CorpoNation.

Indie game developer Canteen Games and publisher Playtonic Friends have revealed that CorpoNation: The Sorting Process is coming out this February. The game is a look into the dystopian future where a corporation basically has its hands in everything, and you, as a valued employee, has been put in charge of sorting all of it. Especially the genetic samples they have on file. Along the way you earn credits to buy stuff and pay bills, but you'll also be tempted by rogue workers who want you to expose your employer for what they are. You'll be able to experience it on February 22 on Steam, but until then, enjoy the latest trailer!

CorpoNation: The Sorting Process

A dark parodical take on corporations and working life, but set in an isolated dystopian setting where you are always being watched, CorpoNation: The Sorting Process places you in the role of a Lab Technician at the Ringo CorpoNation, a corporately-owned state. Your job is sorting out genetic samples for the company and remaining a model employee, in spite of the rebellious employees attempting to turn you against your beloved employer, but we know you would not do that. We know you'll give 110%. Experience a linear dystopian narrative, in which you will work as a Lab Technician for a corporately-owned state. Your job is to organise a mysterious collection of genetic samples and remain a model employee, in spite of the rebellious rogue workers that are trying to recruit you. The glorious CorpoNation is counting on you to work diligently and put your money back into the economy.

Work hard : Sort through the genetic samples by their characteristics, making modifications where needed.

: Sort through the genetic samples by their characteristics, making modifications where needed. Put your money back into the economy : Use your wages to shop for items to decorate your room.

: Use your wages to shop for items to decorate your room. Relax and unwind : Climb the leaderboards on the State-Approved gaming platform.

: Climb the leaderboards on the State-Approved gaming platform. Stay informed: Chat with your colleagues, complete corporate surveys and keep up with the news.

