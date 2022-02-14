CORSAIR Launches New K70 Mechanical Keyboard & Elgato Key Light

CORSAIR dropped a new pair of products this past week with a brand new mechanical keyboard as well as a new light from Elgato. First up, we have the new K70 RGB PRO Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, which takes a vast improvement over the key modeling and lighting from previous versions, as well as made the system more responsive as both a working keyboard and a gamer keyboard. This particular item is going for $160. The other item is the Elgato Key Light Mini, which serves as a portable light that works well with PCs and multiple mobile devices and cameras to give you a great lighting option for whatever streaming or pre-recorded content you may be doing. This one is going out for $100. We have more info on both items below as you can get them online as we speak.

The K70 RGB PRO gives tournament-grade a whole new meaning with a dedicated tournament switch that instantly locks to distraction-free static backlighting and disables any accidental macro activations as you compete at the highest level. K70 RGB PRO connects via a detachable braided USB Type-C cable, making it easy to take on the go and set up at your next competition – just plug in and flip the switch, and you're ready to do battle. Competitive PC gamers want every edge they can get, speed most of all. The K70 RGB PRO's AXON technology ensures that all your commands in the most critical moments of the most critical games are processed and delivered as fast as possible – up to 8x faster than standard gaming keyboards. When even a split-second of latency can mean the difference between victory and defeat, gamers can play with confidence knowing the K70 RGB PRO will transmit their inputs virtually instantly.

Compact and durable, Key Light Mini sports a metal chassis with premium OSRAM LEDs powered by a fast-charging, intelligent battery offering up to 2 hours runtime at 100% brightness, or 4 hours at 50% brightness, on a single charge. When plugged into a wall outlet in your studio, Bypass Mode can be activated to preserve long-term battery health. Key Light Mini shines bright at 800 lumens and is fully dimmable, while a color temperature range of 2,900-7,000K enables creators to dial in the perfect look both indoors and outdoors. Light settings can be adjusted via onboard controls or wirelessly when connected to a Wi-Fi network using the Elgato Control Center app on iPhone, Android, Mac, or PC. In the studio, direct Elgato Stream Deck integration offers instant, one-touch control of brightness and color.