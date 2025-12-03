Posted in: Games, NBA, Video Games | Tagged: basketball, nba, NBA The Run, Play By Play Studios

NBA The Run Releases New Teaser With More Basketball Stars

Check out the latest trailer for NBA The Run as they show off more basketball stars, but still don't have a release window planned

The game is an online 3v3 streetball experience packed with dunks, crossovers, and high-energy action.

Players can compete solo or in squads across iconic street courts worldwide in knockout tournaments.

Authentic streetball gameplay includes powerful defense and unique style, set for a 2026 release.

Play By Play Studios has released a new teaser trailer for their upcoming title, NBA The Run, as we see more NBA stars thrown into the mix. this week. With commentary from Bobbito Garcia, this is basically 30 seconds of watching people dunk, as we get to see Kevin Durant and Nikola Jokic in-game for the first time. What the trailer fails to do is give us any indication of when they plan to release the game beyond just saying "2026." Enjoy the teaser above!

NBA The Run

We're taking it back to the streets. NBA The Run is a fast-paced, online 3v3 street basketball game, played above-the-rim and packed with posterizing moments, ankle-breaking tricks and a unique, signature style. Take your favorite NBA stars to iconic streetball courts around the world and stack wins, earn cred and become the GOAT of The Run.

Don't Get Knocked Out: Play Solos or Squads, the choice is yours. Face off against the best of the best in online multiplayer Knockout Tournaments spanning the globe on legendary streetball courts from Venice Beach, to The Tenement in the Philippines, and more. Lock in, win, advance, repeat.

Play Solos or Squads, the choice is yours. Face off against the best of the best in online multiplayer Knockout Tournaments spanning the globe on legendary streetball courts from Venice Beach, to The Tenement in the Philippines, and more. Lock in, win, advance, repeat. Become The Goat: Gameplay is fast, fluid and responsive. Powered by true rollback netcode, your moves on the sticks will sync instantaneously – cross up an aggressive defender, switch to a layup mid-dunk to avoid a block, or throw up a lob out of a spin move for a game winning alley-oop.

Gameplay is fast, fluid and responsive. Powered by true rollback netcode, your moves on the sticks will sync instantaneously – cross up an aggressive defender, switch to a layup mid-dunk to avoid a block, or throw up a lob out of a spin move for a game winning alley-oop. Defense Wins Chips: It's not only about the high flying dunks, stepback logo 3s and ankle breakers – in NBA The Run, defense is just as fun, and powerful, as offense. Thunderous blocks, diving for loose balls, huge steals, and all-out physicality on D can lead to a W and will get you just as hyped.

It's not only about the high flying dunks, stepback logo 3s and ankle breakers – in NBA The Run, defense is just as fun, and powerful, as offense. Thunderous blocks, diving for loose balls, huge steals, and all-out physicality on D can lead to a W and will get you just as hyped. Streetball With Style: Everything about NBA The Run is handcrafted and stylized to deliver a completely unique look and feel. Authentic to the sport of basketball and visually in a lane of its own – there isn't another basketball game on the market that looks, feels or plays like NBA The Run. "

