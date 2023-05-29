CORSAIR Reveals New iCue Link Smart Component Ecosystem CORSAIR is showing off some improvements to the iCue system at Computex 2023, as we get a look at the new Smart Component Ecosystem.

CORSAIR has some new items to show off for the iCue system at Computex 2023, as they have revealed the new iCue Link Smart Component Ecosystem. This new set of items has been designed to make home PC building easy while also giving you more options for coloring and lighting within your tower. These new items are designed to be easy for gamers, content creators, and PC builders to install quickly and add some flare to their towers with little effort. Including reducing things such as cable management, power usage, dealing with connection hubs, and more. We got more info on these new items for you below, as you can check them out first-hand if you happen to be in Taipei this week.

A built-in microcontroller in every individual iCue Link component acts as a "brain" that communicates with the System Hub, enabling a generational leap in system intelligence and opening up exciting possibilities – such as the new Time Warp RGB lighting mode that uses a strobing effect to make it appear as if your fans are frozen in place or spinning backwards, and individual fan response curves that let you optimize for noise and performance like never before. Encompassing a wide range of products such as fans, AIO coolers, custom cooling components, and more,iCue Link makes building a PC fast, easy, and clean. All iCue Link devices can be connected in a chain of components to the System Hub, each device connected to the next with a single cable. Using these reversible, universal connectors, you'll never have to hunt for the right wire, splitter, or adapter again.

The first wave of iCue Link products launching in June 2023 will include all-new fans, AIO coolers, and the System Hub. The patent-pending QX120 and QX140 RGB are the world's first fully digitally controlled fans, equipped with a proprietary Magnetic Dome bearing, a digital temperature sensor, and quad RGB light loops. The new iCue Link RGB series of high-performance liquid CPU coolers feature stunning lighting and hidden wiring for a flawless look. An expanded range of iCue Link-enabled Hydro X Series custom cooling products, including CPU blocks, GPU blocks, and pump/reservoir combos will follow in Q3 2023. There's much more to come from iCue Link, as CORSAIR will steadily introduce many more products in the new ecosystem over time to enable a simplified world of PC building for everyone.

