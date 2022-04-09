CORSAIR Unveils New K70 RGB TKL Gaming Keyboard

CORSAIR revealed a brand new keyboard this week as they launched the K70 RGB TKL Optical-Mechanical Gaming Keyboard. This one had more of an esports design in mind when they were designing it out as the team claims that this is "tournament ready" for whatever game you may be headed into. As you can see this is a tenkeyless design that's been fashioned from an aluminum build along with hyper-fast OPX optical-mechanical keyswitches, and the usual programmable RGB setup We have more details below from the team behind it as it will run you $150 on their website and at select retailers.

A new addition to the Champion Series, CORSAIR OPX optical-mechanical keyswitches boast an incredibly short 1.0mm actuation distance to swiftly register inputs. Their smooth linear motion is apt for high-level competitive gaming, and each switch is guaranteed for an extraordinary 150 million keystrokes. These premier keyswitches are housed in the iconic K70 aluminum frame renowned for its durability and portability, thanks to a compact tenkeyless profile and a detachable USB Type-C cable that makes it a snap to take on-the-go and connect to any system. Sturdy PBT double-shot keycaps, precision-molded to resist wear and fading, keep your keys looking and feeling like new even after years of use.

The K70 RGB TKL Optical-Mechanical Gaming Keyboard epitomizes competition-level keyboard performance. CORSAIR AXON Hyper-Processing enables 8,000Hz hyper-polling, transmitting keystrokes up to 8x faster than standard gaming keyboards, so your commands register and reach your PC faster than ever before. To adhere with strict tournament guidelines, the innovative tournament switch located on the back of the keyboard instantly locks backlighting to a static color and disables macros to ensure your keyboard is prepped for battle.

Everything that makes the K70 RGB TKL a hit with competitive gamers is present in the new optical-mechanical version, including per-key RGB backlighting vastly customizable via CORSAIR iCUE software, dedicated media keys with a solid aluminum volume roller, and onboard storage for saving up to 50 profiles to take on the go. With CORSAIR OPX keyswitches sending inputs to your PC quickly and reliably, the K70 RGB TKL Optical-Mechanical keyboard is built for champions like you.