CORSAIR Unveils Void Wireless V2 Gaming Headset

CORSAIR recently dropped a brand new gaming headset on the market this month, as they have revealed the new Void Wireless V2

CORSAIR has released a brand-new gaming headset this month, as players now have access to the new Void Wireless V2. The team went into the design for this one with comfort in mind, bringing all of the upgrades they've made to other lines over the years into this pair and giving it a design that you can wear for hours on end while diving into some intense gaming sessions. Youc an reads more about the new design below and see the hype trailer here as well, as they're available both online in their shop and select retailers for about $120.

CORSAIR Void Wireless V2

The Void Wireless V2 pulls gamers into a truly immersive experience thanks to custom-tuned 50mm neodymium audio drivers that create high-fidelity, dynamic soundscapes with incredible clarity and depth. Combined with Dolby Atmos Spatial Audio, players can pinpoint every footstep, explosion, and movement with incredible directional accuracy, adding depth and realism to their game.

A best-in-class, omnidirectional microphone with NVIDIA Broadcast technology allows for outstanding voice clarity and cuts through background noise, ensuring teammates hear comms clearly. Designed for pure comfort, the Void Wireless V2 weighs 20 percent less than previous versions and features premium memory foam ear cushions wrapped in breathable microfiber fabric, creating an exceptionally cool and comfortable experience, even during extended gaming sessions.

The Void Wireless V2 allows players to stay connected to premium audio across multiple devices with low-latency 2.4GHz wireless or Bluetooth for added versatility. Seamlessly switch between connections with the press of a button while enjoying up to 70 hours of play. When power finally runs low, a quick 15-minute charge refreshes the battery for another six hours, ensuring the action never stops. Available in carbon or white, this headset combines exceptional performance, premium lightweight quality, and modern sleek styling for today's gamers.

