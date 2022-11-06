Cosmonious High Announced For PSVR2 Next Year

Owlchemy Labs revealed this past week that they will officially be releasing Cosmonious High onto the PSVR2 sometime in 2023. The game has already been out on Meta Quest since late March, as players are able to experience a different kind of game that utilizes the camera on your VR unit a lot more than the actual controllers to play the game. Now it looks like the game will be coming to the PS5 VR unit, which hasn't even been released yet, but we do know will run you $550 for the tech alone. You can check out the trailer for the announcement down at the bottom.

"From the creators of award-winning titles Job Simulator and Vacation Simulator, comes a new original creation—the comically catastrophic Cosmonious High! Welcome to your alien high school, where everything is totally fine! After crash-landing into your first day, you'll unlock powers, explore the halls, and save the school from cosmic chaos. Cosmonious High is an alien adventure where players take the role of a Prismi, a unique alien species that can adapt to any situation, and crash lands on their first day of high school. The school is troubled by mysterious malfunctions and chaos. As a Prismi, players will adapt extraordinary alien abilities to restore Cosmonious High to its former glory while also taking classes and making friends with quirky classmates."

High five, fist bump, and converse with a quirky cast. Experience the latest in VR interactions with dynamic characters that respond to natural gestures. Powerful World – The entire school is a big interactive playground for your alien powers. Extinguish fires, resize anything, and create crystal sculptures!

Unprecedented Exploration – Explore the biggest space Owlchemy Labs has ever built! Hang with your friends in the Grand Hall, perform experiments in Chemosophy, and get creative in Visualetics.

Explore the biggest space Owlchemy Labs has ever built! Hang with your friends in the Grand Hall, perform experiments in Chemosophy, and get creative in Visualetics. b Enjoy the vibrant, colorful world of Cosmonious High in an art style that's fun, unique, and playful!"