Posted in: Daedalic Entertainment, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Woodo

Cozy 3D Puzzler Woodo Releases New Story Trailer

Daedalic Entertainment has released a new trailer for Woodo this week, revealing more of the story ahead of the game's launch

Article Summary Discover Woodo's story with new trailer from Daedalic Entertainment.

Guide Foxy on a summer journey of self-discovery in the countryside.

Assemble wooden puzzle pieces to unravel an enchanting narrative.

Experience nostalgia with stunning wooden art and immersive storytelling.

Daedalic Entertainment and developer Tiny Monks Tales have released a new trailer for their upcoming game Woodo. This latest trailer showcases more of the game's story, which you will build in the game, as you are presented with small wooden pieces that you'll place in the game and unravel the narrative piece by piece. Enjoy the trailer above as the game will eventually be released for PC and consoles, but there is no release window or date yet.

Woodo

Follow the story of Foxy, who grew up in a big city but is sent to the countryside for the summer and experiences a vastly different world. This takes her on a journey of self discovery, tranquility and newfound balance. Immerse yourself in feelings of a calm and wonderful world when the time was plentiful, and much of it was spent outdoors, when the simplest things surprised, and when every day promised great adventure. Feelings that were more present in childhood are often missed or even forgotten with time passing.

The game mechanics are joyfully simple: The player assembles unique sceneries piece by piece, breathing life into a beautiful world made of wood. While doing so, the experience is complemented by Foxy's voice sharing a tale connected to the scene. One of our goals is to convey warmth, empathy and comfort through our game, transforming it from a puzzle game into a mood bettering experience. The game is simple on the surface but brings the instincts of love and safety that some need to get through another day. A game that heals and supports in a way similar to having hot tea in front of a warm fireplace together with your beloved grandmother.

Cute and original wooden art style that makes the 3D puzzle elements feel tangible.

Immersive sound design that gives the feeling of playing with toy dollhouses.

A unique gameplay mechanic based on the find-the-object genre.

A deeply moving emotional experience in which the player is immersed in nostalgia for a time when everything was simpler and kinder.

Handcrafted storyline and voiceover, where the friendly voice of the narrator gives the player the sense of support of a close friend by their side.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!