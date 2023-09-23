Posted in: Games, Private Division, Video Games | Tagged: Tales Of The Shire, The Lord of the Rings

Cozy Lord Of The Rings Game Tales Of The Shire Announced

Wētā Workshop and Private Division announced their latest game in the works, as we're getting a Lord Of The Rings title, Tales Of The Shire.

Developer Wētā Workshop and publisher Private Division confirmed they have a new The Lord Of The Rings game on the way, as they announced Tales Of The Shire. There has been a lot of work being done to expand the world of J.R.R. Tolkien in the world of video games, as we've seen several titles over the past several years be either put into development or released. Some have amazing results, such as The Lord of the Rings Online, which has been going on for over 15 years, cranking out new content all the time. Others doing alright, such as Middle-earth: Shadow of War, which got some killer reviews but kind of died off and lost steam shortly after release. And then some not so much like The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, which has been heavily panned and might be one of the worst games of the year. But no matter what, it looks like everyone who can get their hands on the franchise will do everything they can to make a new interactive experience.

Which brings us to Tales Of The Shire, as it appears the two companies will be working to create a cozy title for you to experience featuring characters and settings from the novels. The team literally revealed absolutely nothing about this game beyond the basics. Not even the trailer you see below gives any insight as to what they're cooking up beyond the tidbit of info that this will be a cozy title. And knowing how cozy games are, that could be just about anything from making breakfast to fishing to just visiting neighboring hobbits. Until we get some kind of clarification as to what they have in store, all we can really tell you is that the game is due out in 2024 on console and PC.

